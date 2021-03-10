Emerge Ranks #23 on Forbes Top 500 Best Startup Employers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ForbesBestStartups--Emerge ranks #23 in America’s Top 500 Best Startup Employers by business media outlet, Forbes. The list was created in partnership with market and consumer research firm, Statista, and evaluated three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation and company growth.
“We have always felt that our culture and employee engagement were special, but the inclusion on this list has really validated that. To be in such a prestigious publication, amongst such amazing companies, and be ranked as high as we are, is one of our proudest moments,” Michael Leto, CEO said. “It's our people that make us great; this award is for them."
This year’s ranking was rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced companies to pivot to conducting business virtually — taking away many of the perks traditionally associated with startups like catered lunches and company outings used to engage employees.
Even during this transformative time, Emerge has excelled in fostering a supportive, collaborative company culture. Since Emerge’s inception in 2017, they have grown from a small team to over 150 employees, with plans to nearly double headcount through 2021.
"This time last year, everyone's world was turned upside down by the pandemic. After a lot of brainstorming, some pivots and accounting for our employee's mental, financial and social needs, we were able to adapt to our new environment," Teresa Turner, Director of Employee Experience said. "This is only the beginning for us and we are thrilled to be recognized on a national level."
Emerge has been recognized in the Phoenix Business Journal’s “Top Place to Work” list for the past three years and was recently recognized by leading transportation publication, FreightWaves, in their “FreightTech Top 25” listing.
Forbes’s annual ranking looked at 2,500 American companies with at least 50 employees founded between 2011 and 2018. The final list compiled over 7 million data points to determine rank.
To view the complete list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers.
About Emerge
Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing startups in the U.S. and is transforming the $800 billion transportation and logistics industry with its Digital Freight Marketplace platform. Emerge’s award-winning marketplace provides access to direct capacity and live market conditions helping shippers and carriers make the strongest, most beneficial decisions when procuring domestic freight. Launched in 2017, Emerge is backed by Greycroft, New Road Capital, 9Yards Capital and the founder of GlobalTranz.
