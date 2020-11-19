Emerge Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25 Awards for Second Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FreightTech--Emerge is recognized in the FreightTech 25 Award by industry news leader FreightWaves. This is the second year in a row Emerge has been included in the top 25 rankings, moving up four spots from #18 to #14.
”It’s an honor to be named to the FreightTech list for the second year in a row. To be acknowledged with such amazing organizations that are paving the way to positive change within our industry is a major accomplishment,” CEO Michael Leto said.
The rankings of the FreightTech Award are determined by a peer-group of CEOs, industry leaders, and investors that are actively investing in the freight industry.
Emerge has an aggressive schedule of new products and features set to launch over the next year that will continue to expand upon the innovation that has already been developed. Most recently, Emerge released a new feature called Book It Now that enables carriers to immediately accept loads at a preset rate, automates the load tendering process, and reduces the need for back and forth negotiations between brokers and carriers.
Also in the pipeline are additional features to Emerge’s Dynamic RFP, a procurement platform built to optimize rates for both shippers and carriers. Designed specifically for freight, Dynamic RFP takes an outdated and timely process and transitions it to a consolidated platform that allows shippers to complete annual, mini, and seasonal RFP bids efficiently, at the best rates, and with the help of Emerge’s industry-leading support.
“A RFP platform built to address the unique needs of the logistics industry is something that has been desperately needed. It will allow both shippers and carriers to be far more nimble during the RFP process and allow both parties to build more robust routing guides that can sustain changes in freight market conditions,” SVP of Business Operations Paul Estrada said.
Helping foster relationships between shippers and carriers, Emerge acts as an extension to a traditional logistics team, offering a wide variety of features to help carriers and shippers make the strongest, most beneficial decisions on everything from day-to-day communications to annual RFPs.
View the full FreightTech 25 listing and the FreightWaves FreightTech 100 here.
About Emerge
Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing startups in the U.S. and is transforming the $800 billion transportation and logistics industry with its Digital Freight Marketplace platform. Emerge’s award-winning marketplace provides access to direct capacity and live market conditions helping shippers and carriers make the strongest, most beneficial decisions when procuring domestic freight. Launched in 2017, Emerge is backed by Greycroft, New Road Capital, 9Yards Capital and the founder of GlobalTranz.
Contacts
Eilish Shannon
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.