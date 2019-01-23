Food Bank, others helping furloughed federal workers

Furloughed federal workers needing information on Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona locations where they can pick up emergency food boxes can go to www.communityfoodbank.org and click on the locations tab at the top of the page.

For a list of the agency's partner food pantries where food boxes also can be picked up, go to www.communityfoodbank.org/Get-Help/Find-Food

Federal employees also can call 622-0525 for information.

Those going to pick up a food box need to provide the following information: name, date of birth and the date of birth of each family member living with you, the number of people in your household, proof that you live in the service area, and a photo ID.

Food bank officials anticipate a demand for emergency food boxes to continue. Monetary donations online can be made at www.communityfoodbank.org/donate

Information on how to organize a food or fund drive can also be found at www.communityfoodbank.org

Town of Sahuarita

Federal employees who live in Sahuarita can contact the following agencies for assistance:

Valley Assistance Services, 625-5966.

Sahuarita Food Bank, 668-0547.

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona-Green Valley Resource Center, 625-5252.

Sahuarita Wastewater, 344-7101.