INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplify,

the leader in employee engagement measurement, is taking their experts

and technology on tour and will be keynoting and demonstrating at

multiple industry events, including NCEO, DisruptHR, Conscious

Capitalism, Connect19, and ScalingUp Summit.

“Employee and customer experience need to be looked at holistically and

this is driving companies to operationalize culture as it is the

critical foundation of success,” stated Jeanne Bliss, Customer

Experience Pioneer and leadership advisor. “This has triggered a new

breed of employee engagement that applies science to help you yield a

huge impact on growth and leadership. There’s still a need to raise the

game on the science, analytics, but most of all, action, taken by

leadership at all levels.”

"Employee engagement is a known necessity but how to develop the right

people strategy across the organization, for every generation and

industry, can vary wildly. That's why we're excited to share some case

studies of how our customers use employee insights to build trust,

empathy, and transformational leadership," stated Santiago Jaramillo,

CEO of Emplify. "We're also excited to share how attendees can drive a

deeper connection between the data collected through employee engagement

and business decisions."

Speaking and Sponsoring - April 9 - 11, Pittsburgh,

Pennsylvania: The

National Center for Employee Ownership NCEO, is a self-sustaining

nonprofit membership organization that provides practical resources and

objective, reliable information on employee stock ownership plans

(ESOPs), equity compensation plans, and ownership culture. Jaramillo

will be speaking in a breakout session in the communications and culture

track.

Speaking - April 18, Atlanta, Georgia: DisruptHR

is an information exchange designed to energize, inform, and empower

people in the HR field. Jaramillo will be presenting.

Keynote and Sponsoring - April 23 - 25, Phoenix,

Arizona: The

2019 Conscious Capitalism Annual Conference is where business

leaders go to dive deeper into their personal story, explore their why, and

join together with hundreds of Conscious Capitalists from around the

world to learn from each other’s experiences, best practices, and

win-win-win solutions to uncover the how of Conscious

Capitalism.

Sponsoring - May 15 - 17, Phoenix, Arizona: Connect19

is developed in close collaboration with the PRSA

Employee Communications Section. Experience firsthand the power of

strong colleague connections.

Speaking and Sponsoring - May 21 – 22, Atlanta,

Georgia: Coaches

and Scaling Up This summit is tailored to business owners interested

in growing their companies. Over the course of two days, these scaling

executives and their teams will learn from award-winning authors as they

reveal their findings for building better leadership, strategy,

marketing, sales, operations, and finance.

Webinar - May 30: Customer Experience Pioneer &

leadership advisor, speaker, author and cofounder CXPA.org, Jeanne

Bliss, will join Jaramillo to discuss creating an integrated employee

engagement and customer experience program and what results you will

garner from this approach.

About Emplify

Emplify is the employee engagement measurement company that unlocks the

potential of the strongest competitive differentiator, people. Informed

by science and psychometrics, Emplify is the first to fuse a software

platform, agile process, and human strategists into a data-proven

employee engagement system — focused on achieving iterative business

transformation through simple, actionable, and timely culture

measurement and coaching. Business leaders at technology, healthcare,

insurance and professional services companies trust Emplify to connect

the entire workforce — fostering insight, creativity, and action

intelligence. Learn more about the business impact of engaged employees

at Emplify.com

