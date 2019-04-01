INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplify,
the leader in employee engagement measurement, is taking their experts
and technology on tour and will be keynoting and demonstrating at
multiple industry events, including NCEO, DisruptHR, Conscious
Capitalism, Connect19, and ScalingUp Summit.
“Employee and customer experience need to be looked at holistically and
this is driving companies to operationalize culture as it is the
critical foundation of success,” stated Jeanne Bliss, Customer
Experience Pioneer and leadership advisor. “This has triggered a new
breed of employee engagement that applies science to help you yield a
huge impact on growth and leadership. There’s still a need to raise the
game on the science, analytics, but most of all, action, taken by
leadership at all levels.”
"Employee engagement is a known necessity but how to develop the right
people strategy across the organization, for every generation and
industry, can vary wildly. That's why we're excited to share some case
studies of how our customers use employee insights to build trust,
empathy, and transformational leadership," stated Santiago Jaramillo,
CEO of Emplify. "We're also excited to share how attendees can drive a
deeper connection between the data collected through employee engagement
and business decisions."
Speaking and Sponsoring - April 9 - 11, Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania: The
National Center for Employee Ownership NCEO, is a self-sustaining
nonprofit membership organization that provides practical resources and
objective, reliable information on employee stock ownership plans
(ESOPs), equity compensation plans, and ownership culture. Jaramillo
will be speaking in a breakout session in the communications and culture
track.
Speaking - April 18, Atlanta, Georgia: DisruptHR
is an information exchange designed to energize, inform, and empower
people in the HR field. Jaramillo will be presenting.
Keynote and Sponsoring - April 23 - 25, Phoenix,
Arizona: The
2019 Conscious Capitalism Annual Conference is where business
leaders go to dive deeper into their personal story, explore their why, and
join together with hundreds of Conscious Capitalists from around the
world to learn from each other’s experiences, best practices, and
win-win-win solutions to uncover the how of Conscious
Capitalism.
Sponsoring - May 15 - 17, Phoenix, Arizona: Connect19
is developed in close collaboration with the PRSA
Employee Communications Section. Experience firsthand the power of
strong colleague connections.
Speaking and Sponsoring - May 21 – 22, Atlanta,
Georgia: Coaches
and Scaling Up This summit is tailored to business owners interested
in growing their companies. Over the course of two days, these scaling
executives and their teams will learn from award-winning authors as they
reveal their findings for building better leadership, strategy,
marketing, sales, operations, and finance.
Webinar - May 30: Customer Experience Pioneer &
leadership advisor, speaker, author and cofounder CXPA.org, Jeanne
Bliss, will join Jaramillo to discuss creating an integrated employee
engagement and customer experience program and what results you will
garner from this approach.
About Emplify
Emplify is the employee engagement measurement company that unlocks the
potential of the strongest competitive differentiator, people. Informed
by science and psychometrics, Emplify is the first to fuse a software
platform, agile process, and human strategists into a data-proven
employee engagement system — focused on achieving iterative business
transformation through simple, actionable, and timely culture
measurement and coaching. Business leaders at technology, healthcare,
insurance and professional services companies trust Emplify to connect
the entire workforce — fostering insight, creativity, and action
intelligence. Learn more about the business impact of engaged employees
at Emplify.com
