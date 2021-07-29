Empowering Homeowners to Become Energy Independent in Preparation for Winter Storms

“No matter which way you look at it, the power outage in Dallas is a massive failure for the grid,” states Deborah Casper, Chief Financial Officer of Suntria. “Homeowners should not have to worry that the energy they want and need will not be there. Going solar is the practical and safest way to assure you and your family’s safety. In addition to this assurance, it is cost effective and the customer has the benefit of watching the value of your home go up and your utility bill go down, and the tax credits offered will save you even more money.”