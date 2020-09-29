Enhanced Healthcare Partners Announces Investment in NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enhanced Healthcare Partners (“EHP”), a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm specializing in middle-market healthcare services businesses, is pleased to announce its investment in NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals (“NPH”), a leading provider of integrated healthcare for patients with acute psychiatric disorders and complex medical and neurological disorders.
Founded in 2006, NPH utilizes an integrated model of care supported by an interdisciplinary team of healthcare practitioners to ensure the diverse needs of each of their patients are addressed. Unlike the traditional hospital emergency room or a psychiatric care facility where the clinical staff is not equipped to care for patients with both psychiatric and medical issues, NPH’s clinical staff have expertise across multiple disciplines including psychiatric, behavioral, neurological, and medical disorders.
The funding from EHP will be used to advance NPH’s expansion efforts and strategic objectives. NPH currently has four locations in Indiana and plans to open additional hospitals in Arizona and Texas during the second half of 2020. EHP will partner with NPH Founder and CEO Cameron Gilbert, PhD, at this inflection point, and together they will continue to build upon NPH’s platform designed to meet the needs of this significantly underserved psychiatric and medical patient population. EHP and NPH have plans for further expansion nationwide.
“We are excited to partner with EHP as we accelerate our growth and expansion efforts. EHP has deep experience scaling healthcare organizations that have demonstrated the ability to care for highly acute patient populations, which aligns with our core mission,” said NPH Founder and CEO Cameron Gilbert, PhD. “We see the ability to continue to improve patient care and reduce hospital readmissions, while geographically expanding our company’s reach.”
“NPH’s ability to comprehensively address the needs of patients with complex behavioral and medical needs is compelling, especially since these patients often do not have other options for care. By using a patient-centered model, the company delivers best-in-class outcomes for their patients, which aligns well with our experience and furthers our excitement about this partnership,” said EHP Principal Brandon Einstein, MD.
NPH was advised by Cantor Fitzgerald. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ABOUT ENHANCED HEALTHCARE PARTNERS
Enhanced Healthcare Partners is a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm dedicated to making minority and majority investments in founder and entrepreneur-led lower middle-market companies. The EHP team has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital and is comprised of professionals with deep healthcare, operations, consulting and investment management experience. The firm seeks to invest in companies between $50-$250 million in enterprise value, driving deep partnerships with management and founders to catalyze growth and build great organizations. For more information on EHP visit: www.enhancedhealthcare.com.
ABOUT NEUROPSYCHIATRIC HOSPITALS
NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals specializes in providing care for patients with complex behavioral, neuropsychiatric, and medical needs. Founded in 2006 by Dr. Cameron Gilbert, NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals utilizes an integrated healthcare model at each of its hospitals. Interdisciplinary teams consisting of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals ensure that all patient conditions are addressed to “better heal the body and the mind.” NPH currently operates four facilities in the Midwest and has announced the opening of hospitals over the next few months in Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit www.NeuroPsychiatricHospitals.net.
Contacts
Joanne Verkuilen
MiddleM Creative, on behalf of Enhanced Healthcare Partners
T 980.785.4356
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.