BILLERICA, Mass. & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and
advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, and
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading specialty materials
supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced the expiration
of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements
Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with the previously-announced
merger of equals between the two companies.
The expiration of the Act’s waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. EST on
March 8, 2019 and satisfies one of the conditions to closing of the
proposed merger, which remains subject to other closing conditions in
the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 27, 2019, by and
among Versum Materials, Inc. and Entegris, Inc.
About Entegris
Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials
solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech
industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing,
customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China,
France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and
Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is one of the world’s leading
suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and
metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and
delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor
industry. Versum Materials has annual sales of approximately US $1.4
billion, 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities
in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Prior
to its separation on Oct. 1, 2016, Versum Materials had operated for
more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals,
Inc. (NYSE: APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation
of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed
business combination between Entegris and Versum Materials. In
connection with the proposed transaction, Entegris has filed a
registration statement on Form S-4, which included a preliminary joint
proxy statement of Entegris and Versum Materials that also constitutes a
preliminary prospectus of Entegris. These materials have not yet become
effective, are not yet final and may be amended. After the registration
is declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
“SEC”), a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to
stockholders of Entegris and stockholders of Versum Materials. INVESTORS
AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT
PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE
FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN
OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.
Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of
these documents and other documents containing important information
about Entegris and Versum Materials filed with the SEC through the
website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available
free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com
or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com
or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC
by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum
Materials’ website at investors.versummaterials.com
or by phone at 484-275-5907.
Participants in the Solicitation
Entegris, Versum Materials and certain of their respective directors and
executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation
of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the
directors and executive officers of Entegris is set forth in Entegris’
proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was
filed with the SEC on March 28, 2018, and Entegris’ Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was
filed with the SEC on February 11, 2019. Information about the directors
and executive officers of Versum Materials is set forth in its proxy
statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed
with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’ Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was
filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Other information regarding the
participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their
direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will
be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant
materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction
when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint
proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before
making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of
these documents from Entegris or Versum Materials using the sources
indicated above.
Contacts
Entegris
Bill Seymour
VP of Investor Relations
952-556-1844
Or
Michael
Freitag / Kelly Sullivan
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449
Versum
Materials Contacts
Soohwan Kim, CFA
Head of Investor
Relations
602-282-0957
Tiffany
Elle
Global Communications
480-282-6475
Or
Meghan
Gavigan / Emily Claffey / Julie Rudnick
Sard Verbinnen & Co
212-687-8080