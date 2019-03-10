BILLERICA, Mass. & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and

advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, and

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading specialty materials

supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced the expiration

of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements

Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with the previously-announced

merger of equals between the two companies.

The expiration of the Act’s waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. EST on

March 8, 2019 and satisfies one of the conditions to closing of the

proposed merger, which remains subject to other closing conditions in

the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 27, 2019, by and

among Versum Materials, Inc. and Entegris, Inc.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials

solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech

industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing,

customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China,

France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and

Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is one of the world’s leading

suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and

metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and

delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor

industry. Versum Materials has annual sales of approximately US $1.4

billion, 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities

in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Prior

to its separation on Oct. 1, 2016, Versum Materials had operated for

more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals,

Inc. (NYSE: APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation

of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed

business combination between Entegris and Versum Materials. In

connection with the proposed transaction, Entegris has filed a

registration statement on Form S-4, which included a preliminary joint

proxy statement of Entegris and Versum Materials that also constitutes a

preliminary prospectus of Entegris. These materials have not yet become

effective, are not yet final and may be amended. After the registration

is declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the

“SEC”), a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to

stockholders of Entegris and stockholders of Versum Materials. INVESTORS

AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT

PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE

FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN

OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of

these documents and other documents containing important information

about Entegris and Versum Materials filed with the SEC through the

website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available

free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com

or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com

or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC

by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum

Materials’ website at investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Participants in the Solicitation

Entegris, Versum Materials and certain of their respective directors and

executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation

of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Entegris is set forth in Entegris’

proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was

filed with the SEC on March 28, 2018, and Entegris’ Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was

filed with the SEC on February 11, 2019. Information about the directors

and executive officers of Versum Materials is set forth in its proxy

statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed

with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’ Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was

filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Other information regarding the

participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their

direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will

be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant

materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction

when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint

proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before

making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of

these documents from Entegris or Versum Materials using the sources

indicated above.

Contacts

Entegris

Bill Seymour

VP of Investor Relations

952-556-1844

bill.seymour@entegris.com

Or

Michael

Freitag / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Versum

Materials Contacts

Soohwan Kim, CFA

Head of Investor

Relations

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

Tiffany

Elle

Global Communications

480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

Or

Meghan

Gavigan / Emily Claffey / Julie Rudnick

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

