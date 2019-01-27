Highly Complementary and Diversified Portfolio – the Most

Comprehensive in the Industry

Poised to Take Advantage of Industry Technology Roadmap Through World

Class Technological Capabilities

Results in Financial Strength and Flexibility with Pro Forma Sales of

Approximately $3 Billion and Adjusted EBITDA of Approximately $1 Billion

for Calendar Year 2018

Expected to Generate More Than $75 Million of Annual Cost Synergies

within 12 Months Post Close

Entegris and Versum Materials Separately Announce Preliminary

Earnings Results; Companies to Host Conference Call Today at 8:00 a.m.

ET (6:00 a.m. MT)

BILLERICA, Mass. & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and

advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, and

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading specialty materials

supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that they have

agreed to combine in a merger of equals. The combined company will be a

premier specialty materials company for the semiconductor and other

high-tech industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the

Boards of Directors of both companies, Versum Materials stockholders

will receive 1.120 shares of Entegris for each existing Versum Materials

share. Upon completion of the merger, Entegris stockholders will own

52.5 percent and Versum Materials stockholders will own 47.5 percent of

the combined company1. The combined company will have a pro

forma enterprise value of approximately $9 billion, based on the closing

prices of Entegris and Versum Materials on January 25, 2019, and

approximately $3 billion in revenue and approximately $1 billion in

Adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis for calendar year 20182.

The combined company will retain the Entegris name and will be

headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, and will maintain a strong

operational presence in Tempe, Arizona.

Upon closing of the transaction, Entegris CEO Bertrand Loy will serve as

Chief Executive Officer, Entegris CFO Greg Graves will serve as Chief

Financial Officer, and Versum Materials General Counsel Michael Valente

will serve as General Counsel of the combined company, supported by a

highly experienced and proven leadership team that reflects the

strengths and capabilities of both companies.

The combined company’s Board of Directors will have nine members,

consisting of four directors from the existing Versum Materials board,

including Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman of the Versum Materials Board, who

will serve as Chairman of the Board of the combined company, and five

directors from the existing Entegris Board, including Bertrand Loy.

Entegris President and Chief Executive Officer, Bertrand Loy said, “We

are excited to combine with Versum Materials to create a premier

specialty materials company for the semiconductor and other high-tech

industries. The combined company will be ideally positioned to more

effectively help our customers achieve higher yields and new levels of

performance and reliability, and together, we will be well positioned to

take advantage of long-term secular semiconductor growth, and to tackle

new industry process challenges. I have great respect for the Versum

Materials team and look forward to joining forces as we embark on this

next chapter and create new value for our stockholders, employees and

customers.”

Versum Materials President and Chief Executive Officer, Guillermo Novo

said, “We could not ask for a better partner in Entegris. This merger

will create greater benefits and growth opportunities than either

company could have achieved on its own. It dramatically accelerates our

goal of portfolio diversification – creating an end-to-end materials

solutions provider across the entire semiconductor manufacturing

process. With enhanced global scale and world class technical expertise,

we’ll be poised to drive further innovation and support investments

across our technology, infrastructure, and additional capabilities –

enabling us both to better serve our customers and provide expanded

opportunities for our employees.”

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits of the Merger



  • Enhanced product breadth and depth: Entegris and Versum
    Materials have highly complementary portfolios that combined will
    bring customers enhanced technical capabilities. This merger will
    create the world’s first comprehensive and effective end-to-end
    materials solutions provider across the entire semiconductor
    manufacturing process. The combined company is expected to have a full
    suite of diversified product offerings including Advanced Materials,
    Specialty Gases, Microcontamination Control, Advanced Materials
    Handling, and Delivery Systems and Services.


  • World class technology: The combined company’s world class
    technology and R&D capabilities will better enable it to:



    • Address customers’ evolving needs for new materials as device
      architectures become more complex;


    • Capitalize on the increasing demand for purity and help drive
      improved yield; and


    • Accelerate the development and time to market of new technologies
      that align with the industry technology roadmap.




  • Global scale and operational excellence: A much broader, global
    scale will enable the combined company to reach additional customer
    touch points, and have increased relevance in key geographies. By
    combining its extensive global manufacturing network, the company will
    be able to improve delivery times and drive new levels of operational
    efficiencies and excellence.


  • Increased financial strength and flexibility: The combined
    company will have approximately $3 billion in revenue and
    approximately $1 billion in Adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis for
    calendar year 20183. It will be well capitalized with a
    strong balance sheet and a pro forma net leverage ratio of 1.1x4.
    In addition, it will have flexibility to invest, make acquisitions,
    and return capital to stockholders, while enjoying greater earnings
    stability and margin growth potential.


  • Significant stockholder value creation: The combination is
    expected to generate more than $75 million of annual cost synergies in
    manufacturing, logistics, procurement and SG&A rationalization within
    12 months post close. In addition, the combined company is expected to
    realize significant revenue growth synergies from cross-selling
    opportunities, with further potential upside from capex and revenue
    synergies.

Timing and Approvals

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject

to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt

of U.S. and international regulatory approvals, and approval by the

stockholders of each company.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to

Entegris and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel.

Lazard is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Versum Materials and

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Joint Conference Call and Webcast Information

A joint conference call and webcast will be held today at 8:00 a.m. ET

(6:00 a.m. MT) to discuss this announcement. The conference call can be

accessed by dialing (866) 610-1072 within the U.S. and (973) 935-2840

for all other locations. The live webcast, along with the related

presentation, will be available to interested parties via Entegris’ IR

website at http://investor.entegris.com/investor-relations

and Versum Materials’ IR website at http://investors.versummaterials.com,

as well as through the joint transaction website at www.entegris-versummaterials.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the call. To access

the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 within the U.S. or (404) 537-3406

for all other locations. The Conference ID for the conference call and

replay is 4264678.

Entegris Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Preliminary Earnings

Results and Versum Materials First Quarter 2019 Preliminary Earnings

Results

In separate releases issued today, Entegris announced its preliminary

financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 and

Versum Materials announced its preliminary financial results for the

first quarter of 2019.

For additional information on the transaction, please visit the joint

transaction website at www.entegris-versummaterials.com.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials

solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech

industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing,

customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China,

France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and

Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia

and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum

Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air

Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are

subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe

harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as

amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an

expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation

or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable

basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,”

“would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to

identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking

statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and

uncertainties, many of which are beyond Entegris’ and Versum Materials’

control. Statements in this communication regarding Entegris, Versum

Materials and the combined company that are forward-looking, including

projections as to the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction,

the impact of the proposed transaction on Entegris’ and Versum

Materials’ business and future financial and operating results, the

amount and timing of synergies from the proposed transaction, and the

closing date for the proposed transaction, are based on management’s

estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to significant

uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Entegris’ and

Versum Materials’ control. These factors and risks include, but are not

limited to, (i) weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions,

generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could

decrease the demand for Entegris’ and Versum Materials’ products and

solutions; (ii) the ability to meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the

ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products

to meet customers’ rapidly changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated

customer base; (v) the ability to identify, effect and integrate

acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions; (vi) the ability to

protect and enforce intellectual property rights; (vii) operational,

political and legal risks of Entegris’ and Versum Materials’

international operations; (viii) Entegris’ dependence on sole source and

limited source suppliers; (ix) the increasing complexity of certain

manufacturing processes; (x) raw material shortages and price increases;

(xi) changes in government regulations of the countries in which

Entegris and Versum Materials operate; (xii) the fluctuation of currency

exchange rates; (xiii) fluctuations in the market price of Entegris’

stock; (xiv) the level of, and obligations associated with, Entegris’

and Versum Materials’ indebtedness; and (xv) other risk factors and

additional information. In addition, material risks that could cause

actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the

inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the

prompt and effective integration of Entegris’ businesses and the ability

to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by

the proposed transaction; the risk associated with Entegris’ and Versum

Materials’ ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by

their shareholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and

the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the

risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a

timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for

any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be

required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained

subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated

difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response

of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and

pendency of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on

transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks

and other factors, see Entegris’ and Versum Materials’ filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risks

Factors” in Item 1A of Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed on February 15, 2018, and

Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

September 30, 2018, filed on November 21, 2018 and in other periodic

filings, available on the SEC website or www.entegris.com

or www.versummaterials.com.

Entegris and Versum Materials’ assume no obligation to update any

forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their

respective dates, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of

this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated

events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously

issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that

statement.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation

of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed

business combination between Entegris and Versum Materials. In

connection with the proposed transaction, Entegris intends to file with

the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration

statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of

Entegris and Versum Materials that also constitutes a prospectus of

Entegris. Each of Entegris and Versum Materials also plan to file other

relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. No

offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus

meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of

1933, as amended. Any definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus (if

and when available) will be mailed to stockholders of Entegris and

Versum Materials. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE

REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER

DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY

IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security

holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and

when available) and other documents containing important information

about Entegris and Versum Materials, once such documents are filed with

the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available

free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com

or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at irelations@entegris.com

or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC

by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum

Materials’ website at investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Participants in the Solicitation

Entegris, Versum Materials and certain of their respective directors and

executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation

of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the

directors and executive officers of Entegris is set forth in Entegris’

proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was

filed with the SEC on March 28, 2018, and Entegris’ Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed

with the SEC on February 15, 2018. Information about the directors and

executive officers of Versum Materials is set forth in its proxy

statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed

with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’ Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was

filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Other information regarding the

participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their

direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will

be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant

materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction

when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint

proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before

making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of

these documents from Entegris or Versum Materials using the sources

indicated above.

1 Ownership based on fully diluted shares outstanding

including exercisable options only.

2 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA LTM as of December 31, 2018;

Adjusted EBITDA inclusive of expected synergies of $75 million.

3 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA LTM as of December 31, 2018;

Adjusted EBITDA inclusive of expected synergies of $75 million.

4 Net debt as of December 31, 2018 and EBITDA LTM as of

December 31, 2018; EBITDA inclusive of expected synergies.

Contacts

Entegris Contacts

Bill Seymour

VP of Investor Relations

952-556-1844

bill.seymour@entegris.com

Or

Michael

Freitag / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Versum

Materials Contacts

Soohwan Kim, CFA

Head of Investor

Relations

602-282-0957

Soohwan.Kim@versummaterials.com

Tiffany

Elle

Global Communications

480-282-6475

Tiffany.Elle@versummaterials.com

Or

Meghan

Gavigan / Emily Claffey / Julie Rudnick

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

