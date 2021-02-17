Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author, and Philanthropist Wes Moore to Deliver Keynote at Shift Summit

Moore brings a multi-faceted view of the financial journey across public, private, and nonprofit sectors to the higher ed leadership summit
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#college--Shift Summit, the student financial success event hosted by CampusLogic, today announces Wes Moore as a keynote speaker. The U.S. Army officer-turned-author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist will headline one of three conference tracks— Unlock Every Dollar. Each pillar of Shift Summit has been carefully curated to equip attendees with best-practice solutions and perspectives on revolutionizing the financial journey for millions of students.
Moore’s understanding of the intersection between finance and higher ed is extensive: He founded and led BridgeEdU, which addressed college completion and job placement disparities by reimagining the freshman experience for underserved students. In June 2019, BridgeEdU was acquired by Brooklyn-based Edquity.
Moore’s personal and professional experience with financial systems and how they impact different populations will provide invaluable insights to conference attendees.
“One of the intricacies of student financial success is understanding how non-linear the financial experience is for students, especially those from underserved communities,” says Allison Duquette, CRO of CampusLogic. “Wes Moore’s work across sectors highlights the cross-section between finance and education, and the importance for schools to get creative in how they help students finance their paths to degree completion.”
Moore’s career spans the nonprofit, public, and private sectors: He has championed work that empowers truth, fairness, opportunity, and justice. Moore has authored numerous bestsellers, which include The Other Wes Moore and The Work. Moore served as a captain and paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, which included a deployment to Afghanistan from 2005-2006. Among his many accolades, Moore is a Rhodes Scholar and has received the Combat Action Badge for his service.
His experience and insight will be integral to Shift Summit, where higher ed’s leaders will come together to solve today's most pressing institutional challenges. Alongside a keynote speaker series, attendees will participate in breakout sessions and professional development opportunities for higher education professionals across leadership, enrollment, recruitment, diversity, and financial aid.
The conference is broken into three tracks: Cut Through Complexity, Unlock Every Dollar, and Chart Personal Paths. The virtual conference—held June 8-10, 2021— is focused on finding sustainable solutions to financial challenges, the number one barrier to earning a degree.
About Shift Summit
Shift Summit brings together higher education experts to address the most pressing challenges facing colleges and universities today. The virtual conference is the connection point for leaders in higher ed to drive innovation, discuss challenges, and recognize achievements with one goal in mind: Help more students earn their degrees. Financial barriers are the #1 blocker standing between students and their diplomas. The Summit will provide attendees with actionable steps to end the complicated financing journey and eliminate the debt-without-degree crisis.
