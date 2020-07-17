Envision Healthcare Continues Caring for the Arizona Community

National Medical Group Expands Local Healthcare Capacity with Additional Clinical Expertise and Virtual Health Solutions
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as new hot spots emerge across the country. Envision is deploying clinicians and technological solutions to preserve the delivery of high-quality care to people in communities throughout Arizona. The medical group is drawing on its experience caring for patients and rapidly deploying virtual health solutions in New York and New Jersey during the height of the states’ COVID-19 outbreak.
Critical care physicians and advanced practice providers have been deployed to a Tucson hospital to provide much needed additional clinical support in the intensive care unit (ICU) 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Through its ENVOY Travel Program, Envision has mobilized an experienced team of clinicians to meet the need for intensive care experts during this pandemic.
Phoenix hospitals, in particular, have been impacted by the pandemic. Envision emergency medicine and anesthesiology clinicians have been forming proceduralist teams and providing immediate, lifesaving airway interventions. In addition, they have been treating patients in the ICUs of multiple hospital systems throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. As a testament to Envision’s multispecialty strength, critical care-trained clinicians are collaborating daily on how to provide the best care possible in these rapidly changing environments.
Envision has also expanded its virtual healthcare services throughout the state by launching tele-triage capabilities at three Arizona hospitals. Tele-triage enables clinicians to evaluate a patient while observing social distancing. Virtual health reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for patients and clinicians and conserves much needed personal protective equipment. The expanded and expedited deployment of virtual health is one of many solutions the medical group has implemented to help keep hospitals a safe place to receive COVID-19 and non-COVID-19-related care.
“The coronavirus pandemic has placed an unprecedented strain on healthcare systems, but Envision has continually provided us the resources and support we need to adapt to the evolving challenges, protect our clinicians and care for our communities,” said Eric Van Moorlehem, MD, Senior Vice President of Emergency Medicine at Envision. “While we continue to fight COVID-19, we remain focused on being there for patients, providing care when it’s needed most.”
With its focus being the health and well-being of the Arizona community, Envision is continuing to provide patients care when and where they need it. The medical group’s physicians specializing in pain management have conducted more than 22,000 virtual visits in the Phoenix metropolitan area for those living with chronic pain since the outbreak in mid-March. These virtual visits provide a way to receive the quality, compassionate care necessary to help patients maintain their quality of life.
Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD, Vice President of Pain Management at Envision, said, “Our patients rely on the latest pain management treatments to maintain their quality of life. Our Phoenix pain specialists have been integrally involved in deploying virtual healthcare options for our patients, so we can continue to safely support the needs of our patients and the well-being of our community.”
About Envision Healthcare Corporation
Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/tele- radiology, and neonatology to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Post-acute care is delivered through an array of clinical professionals and integrated technologies which, when combined, contribute to efficient and effective population health management strategies. As a market leader in ambulatory surgical care, the medical group owns and operates 257 surgery centers and one surgical hospital in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.
Contacts
Briana Pittelli
