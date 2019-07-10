Acquisition Enables EP Wealth to Break Into Phoenix Market, Deepen Talent Pool
TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”), a leading independent registered investment adviser that specializes in client-centric financial planning and investment management services, has announced its acquisition of Pathlight Investors, LLC (“Pathlight”), representing the firm’s expansion into Phoenix and the greater Arizona market.
Pathlight has offered personalized and integrated advisory and investment solutions to individuals and families since 2009. Pathlight’s co-founders, Patsy Nodilo, M.J. Nodilo and Adrian Larson, formed the company with the goal of providing personalized services to investors, free of hidden fees and conflicts of interest; that focus has enabled the firm to grow steadily since its inception. Nodilo and Larson will each assume the role of Regional Director at EP Wealth, and Patsy Nodilo will become a Wealth Advisor.
“Our firm is excited to partner with a talented and energetic team that shares our client-centric approach and emphasis on growth,” observed Patrick Goshtigian, CFA®, President and CEO of EP Wealth. “We are actively looking for ways to serve a broader range of families and improve our clients’ overall experience. This partnership is very much in line with that mission.”
The addition of Pathlight represents EP Wealth’s arrival in Arizona and positions the newly acquired firm to be the hub for future growth in the greater Phoenix region.
“We’ve worked hard to build our business,” stated M.J. Nodilo. “When it came time to consider the future of our firm, EP Wealth offered the opportunity to partner with an established, well-respected team that mirrors our approach and aligns with our investment philosophies.”
“Our focus has always been on our clients, first and foremost,” added Larson. “We are confident that with the backing of a highly trusted firm providing strong operational and administrative resources, we will be able to spend even more time on those valuable relationships we’ve worked a decade to establish.”
“This partnership is another great example of accomplished, young advisors recognizing the opportunity for growth and advancement at EP Wealth,” said Rich Gill, Partner at Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG"). “EP Wealth continues to strategically join with like-minded RIAs who share their culture of client service and commitment to building a leading independent planning firm.”
This is EP Wealth’s sixth acquisition since taking a minority investment from WPCG, a financial services holding company, in July 2017. The firm recently acquired Conlon Dart Wealth Management in Seattle, the firm’s second regional expansion since last year's acquisition of Donnelly Wealth Advisors in San Diego. In 2018, the firm also acquired Rampart Wealth Advisors of Greenwood Village, Colo., Caves & Associates, Inc. of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Millie Capital Management of Walnut Creek, Calif.
The acquisition closed July 8, 2019 and will increase EP Wealth’s assets under management by more than $230 million, while adding more than 190 clients. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.
About EP Wealth Advisors
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm based in Torrance, Calif., with additional offices in the San Francisco Bay area, San Diego, West Los Angeles and Irvine, Calif., Seattle and Denver. The firm manages more than $4.9 billion in AUM as of May 31, 2019, and provides client-centric financial planning and investment management services to individuals and businesses. EP Wealth is led by co-founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, and Brian Parker, CFP®, and President and CEO Patrick Goshtigian, CFA®. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.
About Wealth Partners Capital Group
Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which has partnered with EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”). WPCG assists EP Wealth by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. The WPCG management team is led by partners John W. Copeland, Rich Gill and Sean Bresnan. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.
