EP Wealth Advisors Acquires Providus Advisors, LLC

Partnership expands firm’s presence in Phoenix market, adds experienced investment advisory team
TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”), a leading independent registered investment adviser that specializes in client-centric financial planning and investment management services, announced its acquisition of Providus Advisors, LLC (“Providus”). This is EP Wealth’s second Phoenix-area acquisition in the last 12 months and the addition enhances the firm’s depth.
Located in Chandler, Arizona, Providus has helped its clients achieve and maintain financial independence for the last 15 years. The firm specializes in investment management and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and families and retirement plan services for small businesses. Providus has prioritized a commitment to superior service, leading to a remarkably high client-retention rate. Mike McGinley and James Dwyer, who served as Founding Partners of Providus, will each assume the roles of Vice President and Partner at EP Wealth.
“Providus has earned and maintained a loyal client base through a deep commitment to delivering on clients’ financial goals, a philosophy that aligns with the EP Wealth approach,” said Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, President and CEO of EP Wealth. “We are thrilled to partner with Providus and add their team’s areas of expertise and industry experience to our roster.”
“Joining EP Wealth will provide us with the strategic investment management and back-office tools we need to continue to grow and flourish,” remarked McGinley.
“With that added support from such an established firm, we will be able to offer our clients more robust services and an even more personalized experience overall,” noted Dwyer.
The acquisition marks the 11th transaction in a period of strategic growth for EP Wealth. Since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) in July 2017, EP Wealth has completed acquisitions in California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois and Texas. In February 2020, the firm announced its acquisition of International Research & Asset Management, Inc. in Dallas.
The acquisition closed July 31, 2020, and will increase EP Wealth’s assets under management by more than $155 million. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.
About EP Wealth Advisors
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm based in Torrance, Calif., with additional offices in the San Francisco Bay area, San Diego, West Los Angeles and Irvine, Calif., Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas and the Chicago region. The firm manages more than $7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and provides client-centric financial planning and investment management services to individuals and businesses. EP Wealth is led by co-founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF® and Brian Parker, CFP® and President and CEO Patrick Goshtigian, CFA®. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.
About Wealth Partners Capital Group
Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which has partnered with EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”). WPCG assists EP Wealth by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. The WPCG management team is led by partners John W. Copeland, Rich Gill and Sean Bresnan. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.
