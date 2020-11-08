EPA Recognizes Fulton Homes’ Achievements in Indoor Air Quality

Arizona-based Homebuilder Captures ‘Leader of the Year’ Award, Capping a Trifecta of EPA Accolades Centered on Health and Efficiency
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulton Homes, Arizona's largest family-owned and -operated homebuilder, has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as the recipient of three top homebuilder awards: the 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year – Builder; the 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; and the 2020 WaterSense Builder Partner of the Year.
The EPA notes that Fulton Homes is the first homebuilder to win ‘Partner of the Year’ in each of the aforementioned award categories.
Fulton Homes’ most recent and most distinguished award came on Oct. 6, with the announcement of the 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year – Builder award, which is given to just one builder from the larger pool of Leader Award winners. It is the second time in the three years since the award’s inception that Fulton Homes has been honored with the Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year – Builder award (2018 & 2020), for going above and beyond to minimize exposure to airborne pollutants and to increase overall indoor air quality in homes.
Fulton Homes places a special emphasis on collaborating with its rating agency and educating its sales staff to communicate the benefits of Indoor airPLUS to its homebuyers. Overall, the EPA has awarded the homebuilder Leader Awards six-straight years.
“It’s an incredible acknowledgment of our standards by the EPA,” said Doug Fulton, CEO of Fulton Homes. “Air quality is also a unique concern to our region that we, as homebuilders, take on. Our leadership team’s deep understanding of the importance of indoor air quality is key to our operations.”
Since 2014, when Fulton Homes first joined the EPA’s airPLUS program, approximately 3,700 homes have been built across the Valley with the Indoor airPLUS label, and 100 percent of new construction is built to the Indoor airPLUS standards. These standards benefit homebuyers and provide a better understanding of education, moisture control, radon control, pest management and higher efficiency for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Fulton Homes has also won the 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence award, the highest honor among all ENERGY STAR awards. ENERGY STAR homes must meet the EPA’s demanding requirements for energy efficiency, and must undergo third-party testing and verification. According to an EPA report, 193,817 homes have earned the ENERGY STAR certification.
In September, the homebuilder won the 2020 WaterSense Builder Partner of the Year award for its water-saving construction. Many Fulton Homes feature the WaterSense label, and are both ENERGY STAR and Indoor airPLUS® certified to ensure efficiency and the comfort of knowing you have one of the healthiest homes in the Valley.
More information about the awards can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/indoorairplus/indoor-airplus-leader-award-winners.
About Fulton Homes
Founded in 1975, Fulton Homes is the largest privately owned and family-operated builder in Arizona. Known for its legendary Fulton quality, Fulton Homes has built more than 30,000 high-quality single-family homes over the past 40 years in the Phoenix area. Fulton Homes is headquartered at 9140 S. Kyrene Road in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, visit www.fultonhomes.com.
Contacts
Tobin Ernst
Phone: 602.530.9900
Email: tobine@knoodle.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.