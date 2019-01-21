Joanne Moskow Promoted to Senior Managing Director, Development

and Products

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equiant,

a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, has

promoted Joanne Moskow to the position of senior managing director of

development and products. In this new role, Moskow will deliver

business-critical products and services to Equiant’s growing client

base. “Equiant has several new products in the pipeline for 2019, and

Jo’s proven leadership will secure their performance and delivery,” said

Frank A. Morrisroe, president. “Her ability to work across departments

and directly with clients make her a natural choice for this position.”

Moskow joined Equiant in 2016 after senior management roles at Tivo Inc.

and Apple Inc., where her responsibilities included product development

and launches. “This promotion is another demonstration of Equiant’s

continued commitment to attract the best talent in technology and

product development,” said Kim Krieger, chief information officer.

Earlier this month, Equiant began offering its clients the same

leading-edge contact center management tools used in its own call

center, eqConnect. Powered by NICE inContact, the global leader in cloud

contact center software, it features seamless campaign integration,

agentless dialing, real time key performance indicators, complete

contact recordings, long-term storage, advanced recovery call routing,

multi-channel contact handling, full skill-based routing and

prioritization, total contact blending, multiple dialer modes and

customizable dashboards and reports. The agentless dialing feature has

already proven popular with Equiant’s clients as it allows them to

distribute recorded account notifications, prompt in-bound callers to

reach an agent, and allow account holders to manage their payments,

update their personal information, and more.

Equiant is one of the United States’ leading structured finance

servicers with a portfolio that exceeds $1.5 billion in managed consumer

loans. Its array of financial technology products and services includes

loan receivables and maintenance fee servicing on a fully hosted web

platform, PaaS receivables technology, point of sale merchant processing

with PCI Level I compliance, document custody (including digital),

integrated payments, integrated reporting, integrated communications and

now integrated contact center tools for early stage recovery and

delinquency control. To learn more about Equiant’s industry-leading

security and receivables servicing, call Peter Moody at (480) 636-4888

or visit www.equiant.com.

Contacts

Peter Moody, Chief Business Development Officer at 480.636.4888 | pmoody@equiant.com

or

Judy

Kenninger at 317.858.8744 | Judy@kenningercommunications.com

