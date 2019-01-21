Joanne Moskow Promoted to Senior Managing Director, Development
and Products
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equiant,
a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, has
promoted Joanne Moskow to the position of senior managing director of
development and products. In this new role, Moskow will deliver
business-critical products and services to Equiant’s growing client
base. “Equiant has several new products in the pipeline for 2019, and
Jo’s proven leadership will secure their performance and delivery,” said
Frank A. Morrisroe, president. “Her ability to work across departments
and directly with clients make her a natural choice for this position.”
Moskow joined Equiant in 2016 after senior management roles at Tivo Inc.
and Apple Inc., where her responsibilities included product development
and launches. “This promotion is another demonstration of Equiant’s
continued commitment to attract the best talent in technology and
product development,” said Kim Krieger, chief information officer.
Earlier this month, Equiant began offering its clients the same
leading-edge contact center management tools used in its own call
center, eqConnect. Powered by NICE inContact, the global leader in cloud
contact center software, it features seamless campaign integration,
agentless dialing, real time key performance indicators, complete
contact recordings, long-term storage, advanced recovery call routing,
multi-channel contact handling, full skill-based routing and
prioritization, total contact blending, multiple dialer modes and
customizable dashboards and reports. The agentless dialing feature has
already proven popular with Equiant’s clients as it allows them to
distribute recorded account notifications, prompt in-bound callers to
reach an agent, and allow account holders to manage their payments,
update their personal information, and more.
Equiant is one of the United States’ leading structured finance
servicers with a portfolio that exceeds $1.5 billion in managed consumer
loans. Its array of financial technology products and services includes
loan receivables and maintenance fee servicing on a fully hosted web
platform, PaaS receivables technology, point of sale merchant processing
with PCI Level I compliance, document custody (including digital),
integrated payments, integrated reporting, integrated communications and
now integrated contact center tools for early stage recovery and
delinquency control. To learn more about Equiant’s industry-leading
security and receivables servicing, call Peter Moody at (480) 636-4888
or visit www.equiant.com.
