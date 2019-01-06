Leading-Edge Customer Service Technology for Contact Centers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equiant,
a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is now
supplying clients with leading-edge technology to effectively and
quickly manage contact center volume. With eqConnect, Equiant’s clients
can provide exceptional experiences for customers and employees.
“We are thrilled to offer clients this fully integrated contact
management system to help their teams elevate every consumer
interaction,” says Peter Moody, Equiant’s chief business development
officer. “As Equiant’s clients have embraced our Platform as a Service
(PaaS) model to service their own receivables in-house, adding contact
center technology is a natural complement. This is the same technology
we use in our own contact center, and it has allowed us to improve
productivity while also improving consumer satisfaction.”
Powered by NICE inContact, the global leader in cloud contact center
software, eqConnect features leading-edge cloud functionality that takes
customer service to the next level. Fully integrated into the Equiant
platform to simplify contact handling, eqConnect features seamless
campaign integration, agentless dialing, real time key performance
indicators, complete contact recordings, long-term storage, advanced
recovery call routing, multi-channel contact handling, full skill-based
routing and prioritization, total contact blending, multiple dialer
modes and customizable dashboards and reports. The agentless dialing
feature has already proven popular with Equiant’s clients as it allows
them to distribute prerecorded account notifications, prompt in-bound
callers to reach an agent, and allow account holders to manage their
payments, update their personal information, and more.
These is just the latest new addition to Equiant’s industry-leading
technology, service and security. Equiant’s Platform as a Service (PaaS)
model allows clients to service their accounts in-house. Using cloud
technology, Equiant’s clients benefit from integrated payments,
integrated communications, integrated reporting and now integrated
contact center communications for best of breed solutions. At the same
time, the tightening labor market in a time of industry growth has led
other clients to outsource loan servicing and collections to Equiant’s
highly trained and capable staff.
Equiant is one of the United States’ leading structured finance
servicers with a portfolio that exceeds $1 billion and includes more
than 155,000 individual consumer loans. Its array of financial
technology products and services includes loan receivables and
maintenance fee servicing on a fully hosted web platform, PaaS
receivables technology, point of sale merchant processing with PCI Level
I compliance, document custody (including digital), integrated payments,
integrated reporting, integrated communications and now integrated
contact center tools for early stage recovery and delinquency control.
To learn more about Equiant’s industry-leading security and receivables
servicing, call Peter Moody at (480) 636-4888 or visit www.equiant.com.
