Leading-Edge Customer Service Technology for Contact Centers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equiant,

a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is now

supplying clients with leading-edge technology to effectively and

quickly manage contact center volume. With eqConnect, Equiant’s clients

can provide exceptional experiences for customers and employees.

“We are thrilled to offer clients this fully integrated contact

management system to help their teams elevate every consumer

interaction,” says Peter Moody, Equiant’s chief business development

officer. “As Equiant’s clients have embraced our Platform as a Service

(PaaS) model to service their own receivables in-house, adding contact

center technology is a natural complement. This is the same technology

we use in our own contact center, and it has allowed us to improve

productivity while also improving consumer satisfaction.”

Powered by NICE inContact, the global leader in cloud contact center

software, eqConnect features leading-edge cloud functionality that takes

customer service to the next level. Fully integrated into the Equiant

platform to simplify contact handling, eqConnect features seamless

campaign integration, agentless dialing, real time key performance

indicators, complete contact recordings, long-term storage, advanced

recovery call routing, multi-channel contact handling, full skill-based

routing and prioritization, total contact blending, multiple dialer

modes and customizable dashboards and reports. The agentless dialing

feature has already proven popular with Equiant’s clients as it allows

them to distribute prerecorded account notifications, prompt in-bound

callers to reach an agent, and allow account holders to manage their

payments, update their personal information, and more.

These is just the latest new addition to Equiant’s industry-leading

technology, service and security. Equiant’s Platform as a Service (PaaS)

model allows clients to service their accounts in-house. Using cloud

technology, Equiant’s clients benefit from integrated payments,

integrated communications, integrated reporting and now integrated

contact center communications for best of breed solutions. At the same

time, the tightening labor market in a time of industry growth has led

other clients to outsource loan servicing and collections to Equiant’s

highly trained and capable staff.

Equiant is one of the United States’ leading structured finance

servicers with a portfolio that exceeds $1 billion and includes more

than 155,000 individual consumer loans. Its array of financial

technology products and services includes loan receivables and

maintenance fee servicing on a fully hosted web platform, PaaS

receivables technology, point of sale merchant processing with PCI Level

I compliance, document custody (including digital), integrated payments,

integrated reporting, integrated communications and now integrated

contact center tools for early stage recovery and delinquency control.

To learn more about Equiant’s industry-leading security and receivables

servicing, call Peter Moody at (480) 636-4888 or visit www.equiant.com.

Contacts

Peter Moody, Chief Business Development Officer at 480.636.4888 | pmoody@equiant.com

or

Judy Kenninger at 317.858.8744 | Judy@kenningercommunications.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles