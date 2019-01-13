Semi-integrated interface supports EMV and contactless and speeds

time to market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equinox Payments (“Equinox”), a leading provider of payment terminals,

software and services, and ACCEO

Tender Retail today announced that the Equinox Luxe

8500i and Luxe

6200m payment terminals have achieved EMV end-to-end certification

on First Data’s processing platform and are expected to be submitted to

the PCI Security Standards Council in February for validation. The

solution leverages the First Data payments platform and supports First

Data TransArmor encryption and tokenization. Value-add features include

First Data’s Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC).

Advanced security including PCI 5.x, SRED and Point-to-Point Encryption

(P2PE) combine to extend peace of mind and reduce the costs and hassles

of annual PCI compliance validation. The solution meets the extensive

PCI Security Standards Council’s P2PE standards and enables remote key

injection and software downloads to deliver operational efficiencies.

“Working with the Luxe terminal family allowed us to seamlessly migrate

our existing Linux application directly onto the Luxe terminals,

preserving our leading feature-rich solutions that merchants expect of

us,” said Joey Vaccaro, vice president, Business Development, ACCEO

Solutions.

“The boldly unique design of our Luxe terminals, backed by the highest

PCI security standards and coupled with ACCEO Tender Retail’s

semi-integrated EMV-certified software, mitigates the costs and

complexities of annual PCI compliance while improving the check-out

experience,” said Rob Hayhow, vice president, Equinox Payments.

By integrating ACCEO’s Tender Retail software on the Luxe 8500i and Luxe

6200m, merchants and POS vendors gain unprecedented access to fully

integrated customer engagement in a semi-integrated environment.

Operating the payment application directly on the device reduces the

overhead related to PCI compliance and eliminates the expenses

associated with legacy proprietary and restrictive terminal-based

middleware software for semi-integrated configurations. Modern design

elements including a vivid display encourage customer engagement and

improve the payment experience.

About ACCEO Tender Retail

Tender

Retail is a North American leader in the payment industry. The

Tender Retail team is at the forefront of innovation, having been one of

the first providers to offer an EMV-ready payment solution with

End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) in North America. Deployed in major

retailers throughout the United States and Canada, Tender Retail has

been a leader in cutting-edge payment solutions for over 30 years.

Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust

turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care

agencies across North America. With the ACCEO acquisition, Harris has

expanded its scope in the private sector (Retail, Hardware stores and

building centers, SMBs, etc.). The company’s focus is on creating

long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets

the changing needs of its customers over time.

About Equinox Payments

Brookfield Equinox LLC (dba Equinox Payments) was founded in 2014 as a

result of an acquisition of assets from Equinox Payments, LLC. Located

in Scottsdale, Arizona, Equinox is looking beyond product features to

rethink and reimagine the customer payment experience.

The company is owned by NBS Payment Solutions, based in Toronto, Canada

and a leading provider of electronic payment solutions to the financial

industry for over 25 years. NBS Payment Solutions is a wholly-owned

subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, which has over $285 billion

of assets under management. Brookfield is listed on the New York (BAM)

and Toronto (BAM.A) stock exchanges. For more information about Equinox,

visit www.equinoxpayments.com.

Contacts

Media:

Equinox Payments

Michelle

Wagner, 770-331-7010

mwagner@equinoxpayments.com

ACCEO Tender Retail

Joey Vaccaro, 514-868-0333, ext. 4420

joey.vaccaro@acceo.com

