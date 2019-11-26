SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, delivered an informative keynote presentation last week at the ITAD Summit at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale.
For the event, Shegerian shared his presentation, “Hardware Hacking: Exposure for Data Breaches is at an All Time High!” to the international gathering of IT professionals and experts. During the presentation, he shared the very real dangers of data theft and cybercrime via physical devices and how the problem has rapidly evolved.
ITAD Summit 2019 is the premier ITAD and Mobility industry meeting for professionals in the IT asset disposition sector. From mobility to enterprise experts, participants include IT resellers, brokers, electronic recyclers, and ITAD professionals engaged across the IT equipment ecosystem to collaborate on best practices, enhance procurement opportunities and discuss the latest industry trends.
“At the ITAD Summits we aim to spark proactive conversation and discussion of best practices across the rapidly evolving ITAD landscape,” said Paul Midzak, Director of the National ITAD Coalition. The ITAD Coalition hosts semi-annual ITAD conferences and is a leading trade association exclusively focused on promoting the ITAD industry. “It has been rewarding to be able to provide an event where our attendees could see the very best in the industry’s thought-leaders, suppliers and pioneers, like John Shegerian, who was able to share up-to-the-minute perspectives on vital issues and challenges impacting IT management today.”
“It was a great honor and privilege to be here at the ITAD Summit in Scottsdale, sharing information on one of the most critical and pressing issues in society today – the hardware hacking of private data,” said Shegerian. “This event is vitally important to organizations of all shapes and sizes, because it gives thought leaders from all over the world the opportunity to share what they know and discuss vital best practices for ITAD. Communication and education are vital if we are to problem-solve and work together to create solutions that protect our planet as well as our digital privacy and security.”
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
