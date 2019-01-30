OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling

Administration, a leading administrator of HSA, HRA, FSA, POP, ERISA

and COBRA, announced today that Eric Chandler has been appointed

Regional Director, Southwest, leading business development efforts in

Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas.

“We are excited for Eric to lead development efforts in the fast-growing

Southwest market,” said Cora Tellez, CEO of Sterling Administration. “As

the economy continues to grow in the Sun Belt, there is a greater need

for HSA, HRA and FSA administrators, who can offer products that focus

on financial wellness when accounting for the cost of health care. Eric

brings a deep expertise in client service and a vast understanding of

the challenges faced by middle market companies and their need for a

benefits administration solution.”

As regional director, Chandler will work with companies and brokers

throughout Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas to identify the HSA, HRA,

FSA, POP, COBRA and Compliance products that address their needs. Prior

to joining Sterling, he served in a variety of sales and benefits roles

at Paychex and Bank of America, where he consistently exceeded sales

goals. Chandler received an associate’s degree from California State

University, Fresno and is based in Phoenix.

For more information on Sterling Administration and products, please

visit www.sterlingadministration.com.

About Sterling Administration

Sterling Administration, based in Oakland, California is a minority and

woman-owned healthcare administrator serving employer organizations and

individuals nationwide. Sterling works with a variety of brokers to

offer competitive and value-added HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, POPs and

COBRA coverage, as well as expert compliance services for ERISA Wrap,

Form 5500 Filing, non-discrimination testing and PPACA

requirements. Founded in 2004, Sterling is large enough to offer the

most advanced technology and services, yet small enough to provide a

personalized experience. Sterling excels in translating the complex

marketplace into practical and easily manageable financial wellness

tools. For more information, visit sterlingadministration.com

or call our customer service team at 800.617.4729.

Contacts

Kyle McGuire

AMF Media Group

(925) 790-2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles