Eric Johnson Joins Televerde’s Board of Directors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SecondChanceHiring--Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales, today announced that Eric Johnson, a former senior leader at Adobe-Marketo, Blackberry, Qlik and SAP, has been appointed to Televerde’s board of directors. The appointment of Johnson brings Televerde’s board to seven members.
“Eric is a highly respected and talented sales leader who has intimate understanding of our industry and customers. He knows how business gets done and his success in leading brands to meet and exceed their revenue goals is well-established,” said Morag Lucey, CEO of Televerde.
Johnson retired from his position as Chief Sales Officer at Marketo where he led Marketo’s global sales operations. Before joining Marketo, Johnson held several sales leadership positions including President of the Americas at Qlik Technologies, EVP of Global Enterprise Sales at BlackBerry, SVP/General Manager of Global Database & Technology at SAP, and SVP/General Manager of North America at Sybase. He speaks fluent German and is currently a member of The New York Pops board of directors.
“As board members play a significant role in the success of a business, we took our time to find the right person who would further strengthen our board’s talent and capabilities. We are delighted to have identified such an outstanding individual in Eric,” added Lucey. “We have no doubt that Eric’s unique insights and experience will have an important and positive impact on the growth and success of our company.”
“I have known Televerde from the client side for more than 15 years and have acquired a love and appreciation for the business. The company’s 25-year history of providing career opportunity and training to incarcerated women is a world-class example of business as a force for good,” said Johnson. “I have tremendous respect for the Televerde leadership team and the other board members and I look forward to working with them.”
About Televerde
Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world’s leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo and Pulse Secure. Since the company began in 1995, Televerde has generated $8B in revenue for its clients.
A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde’s 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company’s 600+ global workforce. The success of this model was documented in a recent study by the Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute. The results reveal that participants of Televerde’s program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here.
