Ethisphere Announces ON Semiconductor as One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the Sixth Consecutive Time

The foundation of ON Semiconductor continues to be rooted in environmentally sustainable operations, ethical business practices and a culture of inclusion. A full member of the Responsible Business Alliance, ON Semiconductor has been recognized as one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the past four years, moving up to No. 10 most recently, making it the highest-ranking semiconductor company on the list. In 2020, ON Semiconductor also received the highest level recognition, platinum, from EcoVadis, a leading platform for environmental, social and ethics performance ratings for global supply chains, placing us in the Top 1% of companies assessed and was awarded Most Sustainable Company in 2020 in the semiconductor industry by World Finance. Download the company’s most recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report.