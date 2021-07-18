Ethisphere Establishes Board of Strategic Advisors to Guide Its Leadership in Enabling Companies to Achieve Long-Term Success Grounded in Business Integrity

“We see the hard work done by leading companies to take on some of society’s most pressing issues. They are making a difference, and at the same time, increasing value. At Ethisphere, our aim is to further lift these efforts by providing insights into leading practices, data to benchmark programs, and tools and resources to embed ethical business practices throughout organizations,” stated Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer, Ethisphere. “We look forward to collaborating with our board of strategic advisors to tap their incredible depth and breadth of experience to help all companies achieve prosperity founded in purpose.”

“In-house counsel are at the forefront of addressing change, ESG and other emerging issues within their organizations,” said Veta T. Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC). “I look forward to joining my peers on the board of strategic advisors to provide guidance that Ethisphere can use to continue to play its important role in bringing together leaders and defining best practices so that all companies can succeed.”