Ethisphere Establishes Board of Strategic Advisors to Guide Its Leadership in Enabling Companies to Achieve Long-Term Success Grounded in Business Integrity

Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, today announced the formation of a board of strategic advisors focused on informing Ethisphere's future direction and services to enhance the value it brings to ethics, compliance, and legal leaders in global companies.
The Board of Strategic Advisors members include:
Alex Dimitrief, Former, General Counsel, GE and President and CEO, GE's Global Growth Organization
Diana Sands, Retired Senior Vice President, The Boeing Company
Michael Hershman, President and CEO, The Fairfax Group
Veta Richardson, President & CEO, Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC)
Preston McKenzie, Operating Partner, General Atlantic
Paul Gennaro, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Voya Financial
“We see the hard work done by leading companies to take on some of society’s most pressing issues. They are making a difference, and at the same time, increasing value. At Ethisphere, our aim is to further lift these efforts by providing insights into leading practices, data to benchmark programs, and tools and resources to embed ethical business practices throughout organizations,” stated Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer, Ethisphere. “We look forward to collaborating with our board of strategic advisors to tap their incredible depth and breadth of experience to help all companies achieve prosperity founded in purpose.”
“In-house counsel are at the forefront of addressing change, ESG and other emerging issues within their organizations,” said Veta T. Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC). “I look forward to joining my peers on the board of strategic advisors to provide guidance that Ethisphere can use to continue to play its important role in bringing together leaders and defining best practices so that all companies can succeed.”
“The role of companies continues to evolve. There is a growing expectation throughout the world that businesses will operate with integrity and transparency and thereby earn and maintain the trust of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, regulators, governments and other stakeholders. Ethisphere has long been a champion of companies and leaders who aspire to be good corporate citizens, and I look forward to contributing to Ethisphere’s ongoing leadership in this important area,” said Alex Dimitrief, former General Counsel of General Electric and President and CEO of GE's Global Growth Organization.
“Ethics, compliance and governance is increasingly complex. Ethisphere brings together a community of senior leaders to address emerging challenges and connects companies to data and resources that guide programs and practices in this new era,” stated Diana Sands, retired Senior Vice President, The Boeing Company. “I look forward to working with the board of strategic advisors to deepen Ethisphere’s relevance and impact for top companies.”
“Investors understand that the most successful companies think long-term – conducting business with an eye to both the bottom line and practices that are sustainable and founded in ethics. Ethisphere is an advocate for this approach. I welcome the opportunity to provide an additional perspective as to the ways companies can align to the principles of ESG, and continue to prosper,” said Preston McKenzie, Operating Partner, General Atlantic.
About Ethisphere
Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. More information about Ethisphere can be found at http://www.ethisphere.com.
