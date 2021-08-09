Ethisphere Launches 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies® Application Process

Companies can now enter this annual recognition to showcase their commitment to conducting business with integrity, and highlight positive impacts to communities and stakeholders
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, today announces a call for applications for the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition. Companies can start the process by visiting WorldsMostEthicalCompanies.com.
In its 16th year, this annual World’s Most Ethical Companies designation honors organizations with exceptional ethics, compliance and governance practices as determined through a rigorous evaluation, including a 200-point Ethics Quotient® (EQ) questionnaire, review of supporting documentation, and analysis of reputation, leadership and other factors.
“The best leaders understand that doing business with purpose, values, and a strong ethical foundation not only helps to attract top talent and win customers, it’s also good business. Our data confirms it—the World’s Most Ethical Companies continue to outperform financially over the long term,” said Ethisphere CEO Tim Erblich. “Expectations have never been higher for companies to demonstrate the impact they are making to stakeholders and broader society. The World’s Most Ethical Companies are leading the way with innovative programs and approaches to addressing top social, environmental, and governance issues.”
Companies considering participating in this year’s application process are invited to register for the upcoming instructive webcast “Guide to Applying: 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies” on Thursday, August 12, from 12 to 1 p.m. EDT by visiting https://ethisphere.com/event/guide-to-applying-in-2022/.
The evaluation methodology covers five weighted categories including governance, leadership and reputation, ethics and compliance program, ethical culture, trust, and environmental and social impact.
The EQ questionnaire is jointly developed, and annually updated, by Ethisphere’s multi-disciplinary team and a Methodology Advisory Panel bringing expertise of law, corporate reputation, business ethics, equity, inclusion and social impact, compliance, governance, and anti-corruption.
“Companies operating globally have the opportunity, and responsibility, to take a leadership role when it comes to governance, transparency and social impact,” stated Michael J. Hershman, President and CEO of The Fairfax Group, co-founder of Transparency International, and member of Ethisphere’s Methodology Advisory Panel. “Benchmarking against leading practices provides a path for companies to continue to raise the bar, become higher performing, and contribute toward making the world more just, fair, and prosperous for all.”
Every World’s Most Ethical Companies applicant receives a scorecard which outlines their evaluation scores as they compare to honorees, along with exclusive data insights and links to valuable resources to help improve programs.
Applicants who are not members of Ethisphere’s Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA)—an organization of top companies collaborating on best practices for ethics, compliance, and governance—will receive a three-month associate-level membership, including access to the member hub featuring company-contributed materials, and exclusive research, masterclasses, reports and more.
BELA member applicants also receive a scorecard and more in-depth benchmarking that provides further insights and guidance. Applicants with exceptional program elements may also be selected to be featured in Ethisphere Magazine, the BELA member hub, and on other Ethisphere platforms.
The deadline to submit the completed assessment and supporting documentation is Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized, representing 22 countries and 47 industries. The full list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees can be viewed at https://www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees/.
About Ethisphere
Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://ethisphere.com.
