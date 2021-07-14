European-style soccer complex coming to Tucson

A businessman from Holland is bringing his passion for European-style soccer, er football, to the Old Pueblo.

Mart Nijland bought three acres of surplus city land at 1145 S. Warren St. for $300,000 to build five small fields for speed soccer.

Two of the fields will be for seven-versus-seven players and three for five-versus-five players. The three smaller ones will have barriers around the sides so the ball can't leave the field.

"America has huge potential," Nijland said of the sport. "I'm dreaming a little bigger than just Tucson because America is getting interested in more types of football."

The complex, called The Footy, is near 22nd Street and Kino Parkway.

"In Europe, we call it football and 'Socky' didn't sound right so we picked 'Footy,'" he said of the business name.

It will also have a clubhouse with food and drinks for players after the games. The fields will have artificial grass.

The complex won't have a stadium for spectators.

"It's more for players to play and enjoy themselves," Nijland said. "I know Americans are really into watching sports but in Europe it's a little more down to earth."