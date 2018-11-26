BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge,

Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and

enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and

businesses running, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer &

Chairman, Jaime Ellertson will present at the Credit Suisse 22nd

Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be held in

Scottsdale, AZ.

The Everbridge presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 28,

2018 at 2:00 p.m. MT (4:00 p.m. ET). A live webcast, as well as a

replay, of the presentation will be available under the "Events and

Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.everbridge.com/.

About Everbridge:

Everbridge,

Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides

enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate

organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep

people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as

active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather

conditions, as well as critical business events such as IT outages,

cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain

interruptions, over 4,200 global customers rely on the company’s

Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and

assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist,

automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through

the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and

track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent

over 2 billion messages in 2017 and offers the ability to reach over 500

million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the

entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the

Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, Cambodia, and a number of

the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and

enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident

Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®,

Crisis Commander®, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging.

Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest

U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American

airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10

largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting

firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four

of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in

Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San

Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm,

and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com,

read the company blog,

and follow on Twitter

and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR

IR@everbridge.com

818-230-9712

Media Contact:

Jeff Young

Everbridge

jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116

