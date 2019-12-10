With this customer design win qualification, Everspin also announces production shipments of the 1Gb STT-MRAM
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRAM #MRAM--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today announced receiving the qualification notice from a major server OEM of its 1-Gigabit (Gb) Spin-transfer Torque Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (STT-MRAM) device. This qualification notice affirms the quality, performance and specifications of the 1Gb device and enables its use in the production of products for this customer. Earlier this summer, Everspin announced pilot manufacturing of its 28 nm 1Gb device and is now qualified to make production shipments to its first qualifying customer. No other manufacturer has achieved production of any discrete STT-MRAM device, a further testament to Everspin’s leadership in the field having achieved production of its 256Mb STT-MRAM in 2017. To date, Everspin has produced more than 120 million units of its Toggle and STT-MRAM devices.
“We continue to make great strides in the commercialization of MRAM across many market segments, including the data center,” said Kevin Conley, President and CEO of Everspin. “It is very rewarding to see the completion of this very important customer milestone with our 1Gb STT-MRAM, along with the collaboration that has taken place with our customers and our ecosystem partners.”
Everspin’s STT-MRAM devices allow enterprise infrastructure and data center providers to increase the reliability and performance of systems where low latency data persistence is critical. This is achieved by delivering protection against power loss and allowing storage OEMs to significantly improve quality of service of their products. Similar benefits can also be achieved using the 1Gb STT-MRAM device as a persistent data write buffer in storage and fabric accelerators, computational storage, and other applications.
The Data Center OEM name is not being disclosed as they have not yet announced their end product(s).
