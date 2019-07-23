CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FMS19--Everspin Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, announced Phison Electronics Corp. will provide native support for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM memory in its next generation enterprise SSD controller lineup. Phison controllers with Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM enable storage system designers to increase the reliability and performance of systems where high-performance data persistence is critical. This is accomplished by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries.
Phison is a market leader in NAND flash controllers, shipping more than 600 million controllers annually and rapidly demonstrating its capabilities and position at the forefront of enterprise-class technology. Phison controllers with the Everspin 1 Gb STT-MRAM part offer storage system designers more effective management of I/O streams, creating a higher degree of latency determinism. It also allows storage OEMs to significantly improve quality of service.
“As enterprise SSD manufacturers seek smaller form factors and increased performance, STT-MRAM delivers high-speed, non-volatile write buffer which enables higher performance and storage density,” said Rizwan Ahmed, Everspin Vice President of Marketing. “By partnering with Phison, we’re bringing our 1 Gb STT-MRAM technology to next-generation enterprise SSD controllers.”
“Adding native support for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM to our controllers enables our hyperscale and enterprise OEM customers to increase performance, reduce latency and dramatically improve quality of service,” said CS Ma, Phison CTO. “Everspin’s STT-MRAM is the best solution available for SSD designers to optimize footprint, performance, endurance, and reliability.”
Everspin and Phison will be hosting a technical session at the Flash Memory Summit conference in Santa Clara, California (August 6-8) to provide insights on MRAM use-cases in enterprise applications. Everspin will also be delivering the opening Keynote at the MRAM Developer Day on Monday, August 5 to kick off the combined MRAM/FMS conferences, as well as other technical sessions and panels at both events. Visit Everspin at Booth #319 and Phison at Booth #219.
About Phison
Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), delivering unprecedented performance, non-volatility, endurance and reliability for applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin is transforming the memory market with the largest and most diverse foundation of MRAM customers. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to; the anticipated market adoption of Everspin’s products and technology at the rate Everspin expects; the ability for Everspin to expand the markets Everspin addresses at the rate it expects; the risk that unexpected technical difficulties may develop in the final stages of development or production of its products, or when Everspin’s customers may ship in volume. Readers are advised that they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors included in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
