Everspin Announces MRAM Solution Designed Into Lucid Air Luxury Electric Vehicles

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) non-volatile solutions, has announced that Lucid Motors has designed-in its 256 Kilobit MRAM into the master powertrain system of its innovative Lucid Air all-electric luxury sedan.

The MR25H256AMDF MRAM device is designed for automotive applications and is qualified to the AEC-Q100 Grade 1 standard for use in demanding memory applications that require extreme reliability in critical data capturing systems. Everspin believes the adoption of its MRAM technology in the Lucid Air – which delivers new benchmarks in range, efficiency, and power for electric vehicles – is a strong endorsement of the value of persistent, non-volatile memory that does not have the traditional wear-out problems associated with alternative memory technologies.