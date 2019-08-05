Everspin announces several key partnerships to bring 1 Gb STT-MRAM to the storage industry
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FMS19--(Flash Memory Summit)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today announced several ecosystem partnerships for its 1-Gigabit (Gb) Spin-transfer Torque Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (STT-MRAM) product. With volume production of MRAM devices spanning 128Kb to 256Mb and the growing demand for its ground-breaking 1 Gb STT-MRAM density part just entering production, Everspin is extending its leadership in MRAM memory component manufacturing.
Everspin’s STT-MRAM devices enable enterprise infrastructure and data center providers to increase the reliability and performance of systems where high-performance data persistence is critical by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries. In addition, the larger density 1 Gb part offers more effective management of I/O streams, creating a greater level of latency determinism and allowing storage OEMs to significantly improve quality of service of their products. Similar benefits can also be achieved using the 1 Gb STT-MRAM device as a persistent data write buffer in storage and fabric accelerators, computational storage, and other applications.
This week, Everspin has announced Phison Electronics and Sage Microelectronics will provide native support for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM memory, while Cadence Design Systems will provide DDR4 Design IP and Verification IP (VIP) support for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM memory. System designers can now utilize STT-MRAM in their products with their choice of using standard controllers, designing with FPGA’s, or building their own SoC/ASIC. These announcements represent significant expansion of the global STT-MRAM ecosystem for Everspin.
FMS 2019 Announcements:
Everspin and Phison Partner to Bring Spin-transfer Torque MRAM to Next Generation Enterprise SSD Controllers
Sage Microelectronics and Everspin Partner to Bring Spin-transfer Torque MRAM to Next Generation Enterprise SSD Devices
Everspin Expands Spin-transfer Torque MRAM Ecosystem Support for its 1 Gigabit STT-MRAM with Cadence Design IP and Verification IP
“The Everspin team continues to build strong market support for our ground-breaking 1 Gb STT-MRAM devices, as we march toward full production of this product,” said Kevin Conley, President and CEO of Everspin. “We are pleased the market is quickly adopting this technology as we launch into volume production in the third quarter.”
Everspin’s 1 Gb product family includes both 8-bit and 16-bit DDR4 compatible (ST-DDR4) interface versions of the device and are available in a JEDEC-compliant BGA package.
