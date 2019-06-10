New component expands Everspin’s industry-leading STT-MRAM product
family and enables new possibilities for customers with its higher
density and DDR4-based interface
Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and
manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today announced it has
completed development activity and entered the pilot production phase of
its 28 nm 1-Gigabit (Gb) Spin
Torque Transfer Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (STT-MRAM)
product. Everspin has been in volume production of its 256 Mb STT-MRAM
product for more than a year and now adds the ground-breaking 1 Gb
capacity product to its lineup, extending Everspin’s leadership in
STT-MRAM memory component manufacturing.
Everspin’s STT-MRAM devices enable enterprise infrastructure and data
center providers to increase the reliability and performance of systems
where high-performance data persistence is critical by delivering
protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or
batteries. In addition, the larger density 1 Gb part offers more
effective management of I/O streams, creating a greater level of latency
determinism and allowing storage OEMs to significantly improve quality
of service of their products. Similar benefits can also be achieved
using the 1 Gb STT-MRAM device as a persistent data buffer in storage
and fabric accelerators, computational storage, and other applications.
“The Everspin team has executed extremely well on completing development
of our ground-breaking 1 Gb STT-MRAM devices. This is yet another
bellwether milestone on STT-MRAM’s march into larger market
opportunities delivering a significant increase in density over our
previous 256 Mb parts coupled with the more mainstream DDR4-based
interface,” said Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “We are
also pleased that progress with both customer qualification and yield
maturity continues to be on track with volume production expected to
start in the third quarter.”
Everspin’s 1 Gb product family includes both 8-bit and 16-bit DDR4
compatible (ST-DDR4) interface versions of the device and are available
in a JEDEC-compliant BGA package.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler,
Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the
design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM
(MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence,
performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across
the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has
built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the
world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
NASDAQ: MRAM.
