New component expands Everspin’s industry-leading STT-MRAM product

family and enables new possibilities for customers with its higher

density and DDR4-based interface

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRAM #MRAM--Everspin

Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and

manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today announced it has

completed development activity and entered the pilot production phase of

its 28 nm 1-Gigabit (Gb) Spin

Torque Transfer Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (STT-MRAM)

product. Everspin has been in volume production of its 256 Mb STT-MRAM

product for more than a year and now adds the ground-breaking 1 Gb

capacity product to its lineup, extending Everspin’s leadership in

STT-MRAM memory component manufacturing.

Everspin’s STT-MRAM devices enable enterprise infrastructure and data

center providers to increase the reliability and performance of systems

where high-performance data persistence is critical by delivering

protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or

batteries. In addition, the larger density 1 Gb part offers more

effective management of I/O streams, creating a greater level of latency

determinism and allowing storage OEMs to significantly improve quality

of service of their products. Similar benefits can also be achieved

using the 1 Gb STT-MRAM device as a persistent data buffer in storage

and fabric accelerators, computational storage, and other applications.

“The Everspin team has executed extremely well on completing development

of our ground-breaking 1 Gb STT-MRAM devices. This is yet another

bellwether milestone on STT-MRAM’s march into larger market

opportunities delivering a significant increase in density over our

previous 256 Mb parts coupled with the more mainstream DDR4-based

interface,” said Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “We are

also pleased that progress with both customer qualification and yield

maturity continues to be on track with volume production expected to

start in the third quarter.”

Everspin’s 1 Gb product family includes both 8-bit and 16-bit DDR4

compatible (ST-DDR4) interface versions of the device and are available

in a JEDEC-compliant BGA package.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler,

Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the

design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM

(MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence,

performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across

the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has

built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the

world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

NASDAQ: MRAM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This

press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future

events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed

in the forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to; the

anticipated market adoption of Everspin’s products and technology at the

rate Everspin expects; the ability for Everspin to expand the markets

Everspin addresses at the rate it expects; the risk that unexpected

technical difficulties may develop in the final stages of development or

production of its products, or when Everspin’s customers may ship in

volume. Readers are advised that they should not place undue reliance on

these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors

included in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission on May 9, 2019, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent

events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims

any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in

the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

Contacts

Rainier Communications

Marianne Sabella Dempsey/Joanne Stanway

617-223-8675/978-273-1473

everspin@rainierco.com

Everspin Technologies

Troy Winslow

480-347-1122

troy.winslow@everspin.com

