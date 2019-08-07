1 Gb Spin-transfer Torque MRAM increases the reliability and performance of systems where high-performance data persistence is critical
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FMS2019--(Flash Memory Summit) – Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), was honored with a Flash Memory Summit 2019 Best of Show Award for most innovative flash memory technology at last night’s awards ceremony.
The Flash Memory Summit, the world’s largest and most prestigious storage industry conference and exposition, recognized Everspin for the company’s impressive leadership and innovation with technology and solutions such as the world’s first 1 Gb Spin-transfer Torque MRAM that offers greater reliability and performance as well as more effective management of I/O streams and a greater level of latency determinism.
Kevin Conley, Everspin President and CEO, who delivered the opening keynote at MRAM Developer Day and was onsite throughout Flash Memory Summit, said, “This award recognition for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM highlights the significance of our technology and its production status. We’re proud of our technology’s extraordinary persistent performance, and we look forward to seeing the many applications enabled through our partners and customers delivering the highest levels of non-volatile reliability and performance.”
In addition to greater reliability and performance, Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM devices also allow storage OEMs to significantly improve quality of service of their products and as a persistent data buffer in storage and fabric accelerators, computational storage, and other applications.
“New types of high-performance persistent memory will be advancing the industry for mission critical data center, industrial and automotive/transportation applications,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Everspin for their innovation of an MRAM solution that provides a new level of performance, endurance and reliability.”
The Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology category recognizes innovations that will change how non-volatile memory is used in products and raises the bar to new levels of performance, availability, endurance, scalability and/or energy efficiencies. According to show organizers, a record number of award submissions were received this year making the judging challenging and each of the categories extremely competitive.
About Flash Memory Summit
Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. Now in its 13th year, FMS is the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems. @FlashMem, #FlashMemorySummit2019 #FlashMemorySummitBestofShowAwardWinner.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), delivering unprecedented performance, non-volatility, endurance and reliability for applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin is transforming the memory market with the largest and most diverse foundation of MRAM customers. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to; the anticipated market adoption of Everspin’s products and technology at the rate Everspin expects; the ability for Everspin to expand the markets Everspin addresses at the rate it expects; the risk that unexpected technical difficulties may develop in the final stages of development or production of its products, or when Everspin’s customers may ship in volume. Readers are advised that they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors included in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
