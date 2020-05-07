Everspin Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue Above High-End of Guidance with Significant Improvement in EPS; Guides 19% Revenue Growth for 2Q at the Midpoint
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter and Recent Highlights
Total revenue increased sequentially and year-over-year to $10.1 million, exceeding the high-end of guidance
Gross margin expanded to 52.9% from 47.7% in the prior year quarter
GAAP loss improved to ($0.10) per share and non-GAAP loss to ($0.05), compared to ($0.25) and ($0.21), respectively, in year-ago quarter
Ended quarter with cash and equivalents of $14.0 million
“First quarter revenue was above the high end of our guidance range and represented our third consecutive quarter of growth as data center demand combined with the breadth of our customer base continue to be positive factors for our business,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “Additionally, our expense reduction initiatives and ongoing improvement in mature product costs resulted in a dramatic increase in year-over-year bottom-line results.
“Despite the moderate impact on orders and customer interactions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain fully operational and achieved growth in the quarter as well as a record number of design wins. We also continued to increase customer sampling of our STT-MRAM products as we pave the way for expanding design-ins. This is a testament to the persistence of the Everspin team and the strength of our leading technology and products.
“Looking to the second quarter, we expect to achieve another quarter of sequential revenue growth, while we cautiously monitor the global environment and remain prepared to promptly address any possible changes in market dynamics.”
First Quarter 2020 Results
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.1 million, compared to $9.7 million last quarter and $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 52.9%, compared to 53.6% in the prior quarter and 47.7% in the first quarter of 2019.
GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $6.9 million, compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $6.2 million, compared to $6.3 million in the prior quarter and $8.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, based on 18.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of $3.1 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $0.8 million in restructuring charges, and a net loss of $4.3 million, or ($0.25) per share, in the first quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, or ($0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $3.6 million, or ($0.21) per share, in the first quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020 were $14.0 million, compared to $14.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Prior to suspending trading on its at-the-market (ATM) equity facility during the quarter, the Company issued 0.5 million new shares resulting in net proceeds $2.1 million.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2020, Everspin expects total revenue to increase to a range of $11.5 million and $12.5 million, compared to $8.6 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net loss is expected to range between ($0.12) and ($0.05) per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, non-GAAP net loss is expected to range between ($0.06) and ($0.00) per share based on a weighted-average share count of 18.6 million shares outstanding.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
