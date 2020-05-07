Everspin Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Everspin Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Updated

Revenue Above High-End of Guidance with Significant Improvement in EPS; Guides 19% Revenue Growth for 2Q at the Midpoint

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter and Recent Highlights



  • Total revenue increased sequentially and year-over-year to $10.1 million, exceeding the high-end of guidance


  • Gross margin expanded to 52.9% from 47.7% in the prior year quarter


  • GAAP loss improved to ($0.10) per share and non-GAAP loss to ($0.05), compared to ($0.25) and ($0.21), respectively, in year-ago quarter


  • Ended quarter with cash and equivalents of $14.0 million

“First quarter revenue was above the high end of our guidance range and represented our third consecutive quarter of growth as data center demand combined with the breadth of our customer base continue to be positive factors for our business,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “Additionally, our expense reduction initiatives and ongoing improvement in mature product costs resulted in a dramatic increase in year-over-year bottom-line results.

“Despite the moderate impact on orders and customer interactions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain fully operational and achieved growth in the quarter as well as a record number of design wins. We also continued to increase customer sampling of our STT-MRAM products as we pave the way for expanding design-ins. This is a testament to the persistence of the Everspin team and the strength of our leading technology and products.


“Looking to the second quarter, we expect to achieve another quarter of sequential revenue growth, while we cautiously monitor the global environment and remain prepared to promptly address any possible changes in market dynamics.”

First Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.1 million, compared to $9.7 million last quarter and $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 52.9%, compared to 53.6% in the prior quarter and 47.7% in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $6.9 million, compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $6.2 million, compared to $6.3 million in the prior quarter and $8.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, based on 18.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of $3.1 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $0.8 million in restructuring charges, and a net loss of $4.3 million, or ($0.25) per share, in the first quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, or ($0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $3.6 million, or ($0.21) per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020 were $14.0 million, compared to $14.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Prior to suspending trading on its at-the-market (ATM) equity facility during the quarter, the Company issued 0.5 million new shares resulting in net proceeds $2.1 million.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2020, Everspin expects total revenue to increase to a range of $11.5 million and $12.5 million, compared to $8.6 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net loss is expected to range between ($0.12) and ($0.05) per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, non-GAAP net loss is expected to range between ($0.06) and ($0.00) per share based on a weighted-average share count of 18.6 million shares outstanding.


Conference Call

Everspin will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the call by dialing 1-844-889-7788 and providing passcode 4869017. International callers may join the call by dialing +1-661-378-9932, using the same code. The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through May 14, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 4869017. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



March 31,



 



December 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



13,950



 



 



$



14,487



 



Accounts receivable, net



 



 



6,320



 



 



 



5,799



 



Inventory



 



 



7,944



 



 



 



7,863



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



518



 



 



 



539



 



Total current assets



 



 



28,732



 



 



 



28,688



 



Property and equipment, net



 



 



3,077



 



 



 



3,479



 



Right-of-use assets



 



 



2,770



 



 



 



3,132



 



Other assets



 



 



73



 



 



 



73



 



Total assets



 



$



34,652



 



 



$



35,372



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



1,761



 



 



$



2,873



 



Accrued liabilities



 



 



1,965



 



 



 



2,727



 



Current portion of long-term debt



 



 



1,271



 



 



 



670



 



Operating lease liabilities



 



 



1,613



 



 



 



1,582



 



Other liabilities



 



 



34



 



 



 



42



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



6,644



 



 



 



7,894



 



Long-term debt, net of current portion



 



 



6,621



 



 



 



7,149



 



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



 



 



1,426



 



 



 



1,840



 



Total liabilities



 



 



14,691



 



 



 



16,883



 



Commitments and contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



 



 






 



 






Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 18,638,555 and 18,081,753 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



 



 



2



 



 



 



2



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



170,353



 



 



 



167,149



 



Accumulated deficit



 



 



(150,394



)



 



 



(148,662



)



Total stockholders’ equity



 



 



19,961



 



 



 



18,489



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



34,652



 



 



$



35,372



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended March 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



Product sales



$



9,635



 



 



$



9,023



 



 



Licensing, royalty, and other revenue



 



473



 



 



 



1,003



 



 



Total revenue



 



10,108



 



 



 



10,026



 



 



Cost of sales



 



4,757



 



 



 



5,241



 



 



Gross profit



 



5,351



 



 



 



4,785



 



 



Operating expenses:1



 



 



 



 



 



 



Research and development



 



3,030



 



 



 



3,998



 



 



General and administrative



 



2,800



 



 



 



3,595



 



 



Sales and marketing



 



1,103



 



 



 



1,364



 



 



Total operating expenses



 



6,933



 



 



 



8,957



 



 



Loss from operations



 



(1,582



)



 



 



(4,172



)



 



Interest expense



 



(172



)



 



 



(211



)



 



Other income, net



 



22



 



 



 



127



 



 



Net loss and comprehensive loss



$



(1,732



)



 



$



(4,256



)



 



Net loss per common share, basic and diluted



$



(0.10



)



 



$



(0.25



)



 



Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



18,055,693



 



 



 



17,097,999



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



1Operating expenses include stock-based compensation as follows:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Research and development



$



162



 



 



$



147



 



 



General and administrative



 



585



 



 



 



509



 



 



Sales and marketing



 



58



 



 



 



48



 



 



Total stock-based compensation



$



805



 



 



$



704



 



 


 


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2020



 



Dec 31, 2019



 



Mar 31, 2019



Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses



GAAP operating expenses



$ 6,933



 



$ 8,199



 



$ 8,957



 



Reconciling item included in research and development



Stock-based compensation



137



 



193



 



118



 



Reconciling item included in selling, general and administrative



Stock-based compensation



643



 



914



 



557



 



Restructuring



782



 



Total reconciling items included in operating expenses



780



 



1,889



 



675



 



Non-GAAP operating expenses



$ 6,153



 



$ 6,311



 



$ 8,282



 


 


GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS)



$ (1,732



)



$ (3,079



)



$ (4,256



)



Reconciling items included in operating expenses



780



 



1,889



 



675



 



Non-GAAP net income (loss)



$ (951



)



$ (1,191



)



$ (3,581



)



Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted



$ (0.05



)



$ (0.07



)



$ (0.21



)



Weighted average shares to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted



18,056



 



17,714



 



17,098



 


 



EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statement of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



Three Months Ended March 31,



 



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



Cash flows from operating activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net loss



 



$



(1,732



)



 



$



(4,256



)



 



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



409



 



 



 



393



 



 



Loss on disposal of property and equipment



 



 






 



 



20



 



 



Stock-based compensation



 



 



805



 



 



 



704



 



 



Non-cash gain on warrant revaluation



 



 



(6



)



 



 






 



Non-cash interest expense



 



 



73



 



 



 



81



 



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



(521



)



 



 



1,540



 



 



Inventory



 



 



(81



)



 



 



(562



)



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



21



 



 



 



93



 



 



Accounts payable



 



 



(1,067



)



 



 



(955



)



 



Accrued liabilities



 



 



(435



)



 



 



(187



)



 



Lease liabilities



 



 



(21



)



 



 



(20



)



 



Net cash used in operating activities



 



 



(2,555



)



 



 



(3,149



)



 



Cash flows from investing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



 



 



(64



)



 



 



(225



)



 



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(64



)



 



 



(225



)



 



Cash flows from financing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Payments on debt



 



 






 



 



(1,500



)



 



Payments on finance lease obligation



 



 



(2



)



 



 



(3



)



 



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in employee stock purchase plan



 



 






 



 



13



 



 



Proceeds from issuance of common stock in at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs



 



 



2,084



 



 



 






 



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



 



 



2,082



 



 



 



(1,490



)



 



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



 



 



(537



)



 



 



(4,864



)



 



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 



 



14,487



 



 



 



23,379



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



13,950



 



 



$



18,515



 



 



Supplementary cash flow information:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest paid



 



$



99



 



 



$



135



 



 



Operating cash flows paid for operating leases



 



$



486



 



 



$



416



 



 



Financing cash flows paid for finance leases



 



$



2



 



 



$



3



 



 



Non-cash investing and financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchase of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities



 



$






 



$



20



 



 



Bonus settled in shares of common stock



 



$



315



 



 



$






 


 

Contacts

Everspin Investor Relations Contact:

Leanne K. Sievers, President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T: 949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News