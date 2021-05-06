 Skip to main content
Everspin Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Updated

Third Consecutive Quarter with Positive Cash Flow From Operations

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights



  • Q1’21 revenue increased 1.7% year-over-year to $10.3 million


  • Q1’21 GAAP net loss per share of ($0.02) was a significant improvement over both the prior quarter and year-ago periods


  • Generated $1.6 million cash flow from operations in Q1’21, the third consecutive quarter with positive cash flow from operations


  • Ended Q1’21 with cash and equivalents of $15.5 million

“We are happy to report that in Q1’21 we continued our progress towards driving sustainable cash flow from operations. We continue to drive our critical R&D programs and key business initiatives, that we believe position us for profitable growth,” stated Darin Billerbeck, Everspin’s Executive Chairman and Interim CEO. “Our emphasis on cash management, product cost, and operational excellence have been fundamental to our continued progress.

“We are also pleased to report that, in Q1’21, we signed contracts related to a U.S. Government RAD-Hard program and received a $3 million up-front payment. The total value of this STT-MRAM development project, including licenses, royalty, and Non-Recurring Engineering, is greater than $6 million, which we anticipate recognizing as revenue over the course of the next 36 months. We also anticipate additional manufacturing revenue from this program in 2023 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter and $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 58.2%, compared to 52.3% in the prior quarter and 52.9% in the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $6.3 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior quarter and $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter of 2021 included $0.7 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $1.3 million last quarter and $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $0.3 million reclassification of bonus expense to stock-based compensation from prior quarters in 2020 related to bonus settlement in equity awards rather than cash.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, or ($0.02) per share, based on 19.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million, or ($0.08) per share, in the prior quarter, and a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.8 million, compared to $0.3 million last quarter and negative ($0.3) million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 increased to $15.5 million compared to $14.6 million at the end of 2020.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, Everspin expects total revenue in a range between $11 million and $12 million. GAAP net loss per share is expected to range between ($0.11) and ($0.07) per share, which reflects expected stock-based compensation expense of approximately $0.8 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with Adjusted EBIDTA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring costs if any.

Our management and board of directors use Adjusted EBIDTA to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, our management believes that this non-GAAP measure provide useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors, as well as facilitating comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBIDTA, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Conference Call

Everspin will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the call by dialing 1-844-889-7788 and providing passcode 9408948. International callers may join the call by dialing +1-661-378-9932, using the same code. The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through May 13, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 9408948. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future results that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict”, “could”, “potentially" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These include, but are not limited to our future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and financial performance and the assumptions that underlie these statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Everspin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021 and Everspin’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC, as well as in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by Everspin in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)


 


 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



March 31,



 



December 31,



 



 



2021



 



2020



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



15,485



 



 



$



14,599



 



Accounts receivable, net



 



 



10,315



 



 



 



7,607



 



Inventory



 



 



5,358



 



 



 



5,721



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



208



 



 



 



270



 



Total current assets



 



 



31,366



 



 



 



28,197



 



Property and equipment, net



 



 



1,657



 



 



 



1,946



 



Right-of-use assets



 



 



1,970



 



 



 



2,313



 



Other assets



 



 



73



 



 



 



73



 



Total assets



 



$



35,066



 



 



$



32,529



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



1,944



 



 



$



2,224



 



Accrued liabilities



 



 



2,148



 



 



 



2,232



 



Deferred revenue



 



 



3,000



 



 



 






 



Current portion of long-term debt



 



 



4,277



 



 



 



4,242



 



Operating lease liabilities



 



 



1,367



 



 



 



1,508



 



Other liabilities



 



 



37



 



 



 



31



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



12,773



 



 



 



10,237



 



Long-term debt, net of current portion



 



 



3,199



 



 



 



3,748



 



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



 



 



662



 



 



 



903



 



Long-term income tax liability



 



 



229



 



 



 



229



 



Total liabilities



 



$



16,863



 



 



$



15,117



 



Commitments and contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



 



 






 



 



 






 



Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,222,342 and 19,031,556 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



 



 



2



 



 



 



2



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



175,835



 



 



 



174,584



 



Accumulated deficit



 



 



(157,634



)



 



 



(157,174



)



Total stockholders’ equity



 



 



18,203



 



 



 



17,412



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



35,066



 



 



$



32,529



 



EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended March 31,



 



 



 



2021



 



2020



 



Product sales



 



$



9,068



 



 



$



9,635



 



 



Licensing, royalty, and other revenue



 



 



1,212



 



 



 



473



 



 



Total revenue



 



 



10,280



 



 



 



10,108



 



 



Cost of sales



 



 



4,295



 



 



 



4,757



 



 



Gross profit



 



 



5,985



 



 



 



5,351



 



 



Operating expenses:1



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Research and development



 



 



2,439



 



 



 



3,030



 



 



General and administrative



 



 



2,843



 



 



 



2,800



 



 



Sales and marketing



 



 



987



 



 



 



1,103



 



 



Total operating expenses



 



 



6,269



 



 



 



6,933



 



 



Loss from operations



 



 



(284



)



 



 



(1,582



)



 



Interest expense



 



 



(152



)



 



 



(172



)



 



Other (expense) income, net



 



 



(15



)



 



 



48



 



 



Net loss before income taxes



 



 



(451



)



 



 



(1,706



)



 



Income tax expense



 



 



(9



)



 



 



(26



)



 



Net loss and comprehensive loss



 



$



(460



)



 



$



(1,732



)



 



Net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



$



(0.02



)



 



$



(0.10



)



 



Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



 



19,092,367



 



 



 



18,055,693



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



1Operating expenses include stock-based compensation as follows:



 



Research and development



 



$



181



 



 



$



162



 



 



General and administrative



 



 



485



 



 



 



585



 



 



Sales and marketing



 



 



77



 



 



 



58



 



 



Total stock-based compensation



 



$



743



 



 



$



805



 



 



EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)


 


Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:



Net loss



$



(460



)



$



(1,591



)



$



(1,732



)



Depreciation and amortization



 



339



 



 



370



 



 



409



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



743



 



 



1,335



 



 



805



 



Interest Expense



 



152



 



 



164



 



 



172



 



Adjusted EBITDA



$



774



 



$



278



 



$



(346



)


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statement of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended March 31,



 



 



 



2021



 



2020



 



Cash flows from operating activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net loss



 



$



(460



)



 



$



(1,732



)



 



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



383



 



 



 



409



 



 



Stock-based compensation



 



 



743



 



 



 



805



 



 



Non-cash gain (loss) on warrant revaluation



 



 



4



 



 



 



(6



)



 



Non-cash interest expense



 



 



86



 



 



 



73



 



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



(2,708



)



 



 



(521



)



 



Inventory



 



 



363



 



 



 



(81



)



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



62



 



 



 



21



 



 



Accounts payable



 



 



(63



)



 



 



(1,067



)



 



Accrued liabilities



 



 



280



 



 



 



(435



)



 



Deferred revenue



 



 



3,000



 



 



 






 



 



Lease liabilities



 



 



(39



)



 



 



(21



)



 



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



 



 



1,651



 



 



 



(2,555



)



 



Cash flows from investing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



 



 



(309



)



 



 



(64



)



 



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(309



)



 



 



(64



)



 



Cash flows from financing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Payments on debt



 



 



(600



)



 



 






 



 



Payments on finance lease obligation



 



 






 



 



 



(2



)



 



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in employee stock purchase plan



 



 



144



 



 



 






 



 



Proceeds from issuance of common stock in at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs



 



 






 



 



 



2,084



 



 



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



 



 



(456



)



 



 



2,082



 



 



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



 



 



886



 



 



 



(537



)



 



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 



 



14,599



 



 



 



14,487



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



15,485



 



 



$



13,950



 



 



Supplementary cash flow information:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest paid



 



$



66



 



 



$



99



 



 



Operating cash flows paid for operating leases



 



$



413



 



 



$



486



 



 



Financing cash flows paid for finance leases



 



$






 



 



$



2



 



 



Non-cash investing and financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Bonus settled in shares of common stock



 



$



364



 



 



$



315



 



 


 

Contacts

Company Contact:

Darin Billerbeck, Interim CEO

E: darin.billerbeck@everspin.com

480.347.1101

