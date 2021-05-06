Everspin Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Third Consecutive Quarter with Positive Cash Flow From Operations
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
Q1’21 revenue increased 1.7% year-over-year to $10.3 million
Q1’21 GAAP net loss per share of ($0.02) was a significant improvement over both the prior quarter and year-ago periods
Generated $1.6 million cash flow from operations in Q1’21, the third consecutive quarter with positive cash flow from operations
Ended Q1’21 with cash and equivalents of $15.5 million
“We are happy to report that in Q1’21 we continued our progress towards driving sustainable cash flow from operations. We continue to drive our critical R&D programs and key business initiatives, that we believe position us for profitable growth,” stated Darin Billerbeck, Everspin’s Executive Chairman and Interim CEO. “Our emphasis on cash management, product cost, and operational excellence have been fundamental to our continued progress.
“We are also pleased to report that, in Q1’21, we signed contracts related to a U.S. Government RAD-Hard program and received a $3 million up-front payment. The total value of this STT-MRAM development project, including licenses, royalty, and Non-Recurring Engineering, is greater than $6 million, which we anticipate recognizing as revenue over the course of the next 36 months. We also anticipate additional manufacturing revenue from this program in 2023 and beyond.”
First Quarter 2021 Results
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter and $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.
GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 58.2%, compared to 52.3% in the prior quarter and 52.9% in the first quarter of 2020.
GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $6.3 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior quarter and $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter of 2021 included $0.7 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $1.3 million last quarter and $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $0.3 million reclassification of bonus expense to stock-based compensation from prior quarters in 2020 related to bonus settlement in equity awards rather than cash.
GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, or ($0.02) per share, based on 19.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million, or ($0.08) per share, in the prior quarter, and a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, in the first quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.8 million, compared to $0.3 million last quarter and negative ($0.3) million in the prior year period.
Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 increased to $15.5 million compared to $14.6 million at the end of 2020.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2021, Everspin expects total revenue in a range between $11 million and $12 million. GAAP net loss per share is expected to range between ($0.11) and ($0.07) per share, which reflects expected stock-based compensation expense of approximately $0.8 million.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with Adjusted EBIDTA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring costs if any.
Our management and board of directors use Adjusted EBIDTA to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, our management believes that this non-GAAP measure provide useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors, as well as facilitating comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.
Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBIDTA, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
