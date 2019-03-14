Fourth Quarter Revenue Increases 21% Year-over-Year and Full Year
Revenue Grows 38%
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,
today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year
ended December 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights
Fourth quarter total revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $12.3 million
Full year total revenue grew 38% over 2017 to $49.4 million, with MRAM
product revenue increasing 40%
Shipped world’s first pre-production customer samples of 28nm 1Gb
STT-MRAM product
Increased volume production of 40nm 256Mb STT-MRAM in support of lead
flash array customer
Ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $23.4 million
“2018 marked a transformational year for Everspin, with measurable
progress on our MRAM initiatives resulting in MRAM product revenue
growth of 40%,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “We
successfully ramped volume production of our 256Mb STT-MRAM product,
developed key manufacturing and licensing partnerships, as well as
demonstrated continued improvements on Toggle production.
“Further, we achieved a significant milestone of shipping pre-production
samples of our 28nm 1Gb STT-MRAM product to customers with positive
initial feedback. We are actively preparing for qualifications and
production ramp in the second half of this year.
“Looking forward, we continue to be focused on disciplined execution,
operational excellence and technology leadership as we work to expand
the pipeline of opportunities for both our Toggle and STT-MRAM products.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.3 million, a 21%
increase over the $10.1 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017
and a 7% increase over the $11.5 million in the previous quarter. For
the full year, total revenue increased 38% to $49.4 million from $35.9
million in 2017.
Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 44.2%, compared to gross
margin of 61.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 47.0% in the previous
quarter. The full year 2018 gross margin was 51.3% compared to 59.8% in
2017.
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $8.8 million,
compared to $10.5 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.9 million in
the previous quarter. For the full year, operating expenses were $42.7
compared to $41.7 million in 2017.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was ($3.5 million), or ($0.20)
per share, based on 17.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding,
compared to a net loss of ($4.4 million), or ($0.35) per share, in the
fourth quarter of 2017 and a net loss of ($5.6 million), or ($0.33) per
share, in the third quarter of 2018. The full year 2018 net loss was
($17.8 million), or ($1.08) per share, based on 16.4 million
weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of ($21.1
million), or ($1.69) per share, in 2017.
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2018 were $23.4 million,
compared to $31.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2019, Everspin expects total revenue in the
range of $9.5 million and $9.9 million. Net loss per share is expected
to be between ($0.28) and ($0.24) based on an weighted-average share
count of 17.4 million shares outstanding.
Conference Call
Everspin will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the call by
dialing 1-844-889-7788 and providing passcode 2959487.
International callers may join the call by dialing +1-661-378-9932,
using the same code. The call will also be available as a live and
archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company’s
website at investor.everspin.com.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available
approximately two hours after the call until Thursday, March 21, 2019,
at 10:00pm, Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing
1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 2959487. International callers
should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of
Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data
persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving
applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation
markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation
of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future
events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed
in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the
statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results
could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a
result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set
forth in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on November 14, 2018, under the caption “Risk Factors.”
Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin
disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking
statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,379
$
12,950
Accounts receivable, net
7,522
4,041
Inventory
9,097
9,837
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
688
590
Total current assets
40,686
27,418
Property and equipment, net
4,286
3,946
Other assets
73
73
Total assets
$
45,045
$
31,437
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,637
$
2,920
Accrued liabilities
5,001
3,748
Deferred income on shipments to distributors
—
1,720
Current portion of long-term debt
5,977
3,987
Total current liabilities
13,615
12,375
Long-term debt, net of current portion
6,509
8,178
Total liabilities
20,124
20,553
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018
and December 31, 2017
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; 17,095,456 and 12,817,201 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
2
1
Additional paid-in capital
158,912
128,422
Accumulated deficit
(133,993
)
(117,539
)
Total stockholders’ equity
24,921
10,884
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
45,045
$
31,437
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Product sales
$
39,514
$
30,838
Licensing, royalty, and other revenue
9,903
5,098
Total revenue
49,417
35,936
Cost of sales
24,083
14,451
Gross profit
25,334
21,485
Operating expenses:
Research and development
23,637
25,437
General and administrative
12,551
11,516
Sales and marketing
6,467
4,740
Total operating expenses
42,655
41,693
Loss from operations
(17,321
)
(20,208
)
Interest expense
(890
)
(764
)
Other income, net
457
118
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(246
)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(17,754
)
$
(21,100
)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(1.08
)
$
(1.69
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share,
basic and diluted
16,372,638
12,484,984
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(17,754
)
$
(21,100
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,450
1,191
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
19
—
Stock-based compensation
2,668
2,048
Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt
—
185
Non-cash interest expense
375
297
Compensation expense related to vesting of common stock to
GLOBALFOUNDRIES
753
1,472
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,816
)
(385
)
Inventory
694
(3,871
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(98
)
460
Other assets
—
(23
)
Accounts payable
(178
)
809
Accrued liabilities
1,253
136
Deferred income on shipments to distributors
—
(107
)
Shipping term reversal
(39
)
—
Net cash used in operating activities
(14,673
)
(18,888
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,914
)
(3,070
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,914
)
(3,070
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
24,524
—
Proceeds from debt
1,000
12,000
Payments on debt
(1,000
)
(8,356
)
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
(49
)
Payments on capital lease obligation
(11
)
(7
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in
employee stock purchase plan
2,503
1,593
Net cash provided by financing activities
27,016
5,181
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,429
(16,777
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,950
29,727
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
23,379
$
12,950
Supplementary cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
504
$
467
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable
$
11
$
116
Purchases of property and equipment under capital lease obligations
$
—
$
31
Issuance of warrant in lieu of financing costs
$
43
$
—
