Fourth Quarter Revenue Increases 21% Year-over-Year and Full Year

Revenue Grows 38%

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,

today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year

ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights



  • Fourth quarter total revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $12.3 million


  • Full year total revenue grew 38% over 2017 to $49.4 million, with MRAM
    product revenue increasing 40%


  • Shipped world’s first pre-production customer samples of 28nm 1Gb
    STT-MRAM product


  • Increased volume production of 40nm 256Mb STT-MRAM in support of lead
    flash array customer


  • Ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $23.4 million

“2018 marked a transformational year for Everspin, with measurable

progress on our MRAM initiatives resulting in MRAM product revenue

growth of 40%,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “We

successfully ramped volume production of our 256Mb STT-MRAM product,

developed key manufacturing and licensing partnerships, as well as

demonstrated continued improvements on Toggle production.

“Further, we achieved a significant milestone of shipping pre-production

samples of our 28nm 1Gb STT-MRAM product to customers with positive

initial feedback. We are actively preparing for qualifications and

production ramp in the second half of this year.

“Looking forward, we continue to be focused on disciplined execution,

operational excellence and technology leadership as we work to expand

the pipeline of opportunities for both our Toggle and STT-MRAM products.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.3 million, a 21%

increase over the $10.1 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017

and a 7% increase over the $11.5 million in the previous quarter. For

the full year, total revenue increased 38% to $49.4 million from $35.9

million in 2017.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 44.2%, compared to gross

margin of 61.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 47.0% in the previous

quarter. The full year 2018 gross margin was 51.3% compared to 59.8% in

2017.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $8.8 million,

compared to $10.5 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.9 million in

the previous quarter. For the full year, operating expenses were $42.7

compared to $41.7 million in 2017.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was ($3.5 million), or ($0.20)

per share, based on 17.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding,

compared to a net loss of ($4.4 million), or ($0.35) per share, in the

fourth quarter of 2017 and a net loss of ($5.6 million), or ($0.33) per

share, in the third quarter of 2018. The full year 2018 net loss was

($17.8 million), or ($1.08) per share, based on 16.4 million

weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of ($21.1

million), or ($1.69) per share, in 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2018 were $23.4 million,

compared to $31.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2019, Everspin expects total revenue in the

range of $9.5 million and $9.9 million. Net loss per share is expected

to be between ($0.28) and ($0.24) based on an weighted-average share

count of 17.4 million shares outstanding.

Conference Call

Everspin will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the call by

dialing 1-844-889-7788 and providing passcode 2959487.

International callers may join the call by dialing +1-661-378-9932,

using the same code. The call will also be available as a live and

archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company’s

website at investor.everspin.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available

approximately two hours after the call until Thursday, March 21, 2019,

at 10:00pm, Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing

1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 2959487. International callers

should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the

worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of

Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data

persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving

applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation

markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation

of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future

events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed

in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the

statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results

could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a

result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set

forth in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission on November 14, 2018, under the caption “Risk Factors.”

Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin

disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking

statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.



 

 

 


 

 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)








 





December 31,





2018



2017

Assets








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents




$

23,379




$

12,950


Accounts receivable, net





7,522





4,041


Inventory





9,097





9,837


Prepaid expenses and other current assets




 

688

 



 

590

 

Total current assets





40,686





27,418


Property and equipment, net





4,286





3,946


Other assets




 

73

 



 

73

 

Total assets




$

45,045

 



$

31,437

 








 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable




$

2,637




$

2,920


Accrued liabilities





5,001





3,748


Deferred income on shipments to distributors











1,720


Current portion of long-term debt




 

5,977

 



 

3,987

 

Total current liabilities





13,615





12,375


Long-term debt, net of current portion




 

6,509

 



 

8,178

 

Total liabilities




 

20,124

 



 

20,553

 

Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders’ equity:








Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018
and December 31, 2017














Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; 17,095,456 and 12,817,201 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017





2





1


Additional paid-in capital





158,912





128,422


Accumulated deficit




 

(133,993

)



 

(117,539

)

Total stockholders’ equity




 

24,921

 



 

10,884

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity




$

45,045

 



$

31,437

 








 



 

 

 


 

 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)








 





Year Ended December 31,





2018



2017

Product sales




$

39,514




$

30,838


Licensing, royalty, and other revenue




 

9,903

 



 

5,098

 

Total revenue





49,417





35,936


Cost of sales




 

24,083

 



 

14,451

 

Gross profit





25,334





21,485


Operating expenses:








Research and development





23,637





25,437


General and administrative





12,551





11,516


Sales and marketing




 

6,467

 



 

4,740

 

Total operating expenses




 

42,655

 



 

41,693

 

Loss from operations





(17,321

)




(20,208

)

Interest expense





(890

)




(764

)

Other income, net





457





118


Loss on extinguishment of debt




 



 



 

(246

)

Net loss and comprehensive loss




$

(17,754

)



$

(21,100

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted




$

(1.08

)



$

(1.69

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share,
basic and diluted




 

16,372,638

 



 

12,484,984

 








 



 

 

 


 

 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








 





Year Ended December 31,





2018



2017

Cash flows from operating activities








Net loss




$

(17,754

)



$

(21,100

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:








Depreciation and amortization





1,450





1,191


Loss on disposal of property and equipment





19








Stock-based compensation





2,668





2,048


Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt











185


Non-cash interest expense





375





297


Compensation expense related to vesting of common stock to
GLOBALFOUNDRIES





753





1,472


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable





(3,816

)




(385

)

Inventory





694





(3,871

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(98

)




460


Other assets











(23

)

Accounts payable





(178

)




809


Accrued liabilities





1,253





136


Deferred income on shipments to distributors











(107

)

Shipping term reversal




 

(39

)



 



 

Net cash used in operating activities




 

(14,673

)



 

(18,888

)

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of property and equipment




 

(1,914

)



 

(3,070

)

Net cash used in investing activities




 

(1,914

)



 

(3,070

)

Cash flows from financing activities








Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of offering costs





24,524








Proceeds from debt





1,000





12,000


Payments on debt





(1,000

)




(8,356

)

Payments of debt issuance costs











(49

)

Payments on capital lease obligation





(11

)




(7

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in
employee stock purchase plan




 

2,503

 



 

1,593

 

Net cash provided by financing activities




 

27,016

 



 

5,181

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





10,429





(16,777

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period




 

12,950

 



 

29,727

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period




$

23,379

 



$

12,950

 

Supplementary cash flow information:








Interest paid




$

504

 



$

467

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:








Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable




$

11

 



$

116

 

Purchases of property and equipment under capital lease obligations




$



 



$

31

 

Issuance of warrant in lieu of financing costs




$

43

 



$



 

Contacts

Everspin Investor Relations Contact:

Leanne K. Sievers,

President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T: 949-224-3874

E:

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

