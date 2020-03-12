Everspin Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Everspin Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue at High-End of Guidance with 54% Gross Margin

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights



  • Fourth quarter total revenue of $9.7 million was up 5% sequentially and at the high-end of guidance


  • Ended year with cash and equivalents of $14.5 million


  • Implemented restructuring to accelerate path to profitability


  • Achieved second data center OEM qualification of 1Gb STT-MRAM


  • Announced development of STT-MRAM for Industrial and IoT applications


  • Signed joint development agreement extension with GLOBALFOUNDRIES for development of 12nm MRAM

“We ended 2019 on a strong quarter of progress in a year in which the semiconductor industry faced broad cyclicality, exacerbated by protracted global trade tensions in our core industrial market,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “Fourth quarter revenue increased sequentially and was supported by improved costs and reduced OpEx. Revenue was at the high-end of guidance, driven by another quarter of record STT-MRAM revenue and continued growth for Toggle products. Our quarterly loss per share, excluding a one-time restructuring charge, was also well above our guidance.


“Building on our successful spending reductions in 2019, Everspin recently implemented a restructuring plan that fully supports our strategic objectives while capturing significant savings in 2020, thereby accelerating our path toward achieving cash flow breakeven by year-end. With the confidence we have in our cash position and business outlook, we have suspended use of the at-the-market (ATM) facility we put in place last year.

“Additionally, we continue to meaningfully advance new and existing engagements for our 1Gb STT-MRAM device through a combination of successful customer qualifications and partnerships in the enterprise server and storage ecosystem. Everspin secured an additional data center design win for our 1Gb STT-MRAM and continued to see significant quarter-over-quarter growth in our Toggle MRAM design wins. With this growing pipeline and interest for our expanding portfolio of MRAM solutions, combined with our improved margins, we are increasingly well positioned to drive profitable growth and value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.7 million, compared to $9.2 million in the previous quarter and $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, total revenue was $37.5 million, compared to $49.4 million in 2018, which included $9.9 million in licensing, royalty and other revenue.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to 53.6%, compared to 47.4% in the previous quarter and 44.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Full year 2019 gross margin was 48.9%, compared to 51.3% in 2018.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $8.2 million, which included $0.8 million in one-time restructuring charges, compared to $7.9 million in the prior quarter and $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, operating expenses were $32.7 million, including the fourth quarter one-time restructuring charge, compared to $42.7 million in 2018.


GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.1 million, or ($0.17) per share, based on 17.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding. Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP results included the $0.8 million restructuring charge as well as approximately $1.1 million of stock-based compensation expense. This compared to a net loss of $3.7 million, or ($0.21) per share, in the third quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $3.5 million, or ($0.20) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the full year 2019, GAAP net loss was $14.7 million, or ($0.85) per share, based on 17.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, which included the $0.8 million fourth quarter restructuring charge as well as approximately $3.6 million of stock-based compensation expense. For the full year 2018, GAAP net loss was $17.8 million, or ($1.08) per share.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 were $14.5 million, compared to $14.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019. During the quarter, the Company issued 0.5 million new shares through its at-the-market equity facility, resulting in net proceeds $2.6 million.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, Everspin expects total revenue in the range of $9.5 million and $9.9 million. GAAP net loss is expected to range between ($0.15) and ($0.11) per share, and non-GAAP net loss, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, is expected to range between ($0.09) and ($0.05) per share based on a weighted-average share count of 18.1 million shares outstanding. This compares to a GAAP loss per share of ($0.25) in the first quarter of 2019 on $10 million of revenue, highlighting the significant progress made over the past year on cost reduction initiatives to drive increased operating leverage and improve the Company’s bottom-line results.

Conference Call

Everspin will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the call by dialing 1-844-889-7788 and providing passcode 9787074. International callers may join the call by dialing +1-661-378-9932, using the same code. The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through March 19, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 9787074. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.


About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) for Industrial IoT and Data Center applications, delivering unprecedented performance, non-volatility, endurance and reliability for applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin is transforming the memory market with the largest and most diverse foundation of MRAM customers. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2019, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



December 31,



 



 



2019



 



2018



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



14,487



 



$



23,379



Accounts receivable, net



 



 



5,799



 



 



7,522



Inventory



 



 



7,863



 



 



9,097



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



539



 



 



688



Total current assets



 



 



28,688



 



 



40,686



Property and equipment, net



 



 



3,479



 



 



4,286



Right-of-use assets



 



 



3,132



 



 






Other assets



 



 



73



 



 



73



Total assets



 



$



35,372



 



$



45,045



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



2,873



 



$



2,637



Accrued liabilities



 



 



2,727



 



 



5,001



Current portion of long-term debt



 



 



670



 



 



5,977



Operating lease liabilities



 



 



1,582



 



 






Other liabilities



 



 



42



 



 






Total current liabilities



 



 



7,894



 



 



13,615



Long-term debt, net of current portion



 



 



7,149



 



 



6,509



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



 



 



1,840



 



 






Total liabilities



 



 



16,883



 



 



20,124



Commitments and contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



 



 






 



 






Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 18,081,753 and 17,095,456 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



 



 



2



 



 



2



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



167,149



 



 



158,912



Accumulated deficit



 



 



(148,662)



 



 



(133,993)



Total stockholders’ equity



 



 



18,489



 



 



24,921



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



35,372



 



$



45,045



 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Year Ended December 31,



 



 



2019



 



2018



 



Product sales



 



$



34,595



 



$



39,514



 



Licensing, royalty, and other revenue



 



 



2,908



 



 



9,903



 



Total revenue



 



 



37,503



 



 



49,417



 



Cost of sales



 



 



19,172



 



 



24,083



 



Gross profit



 



 



18,331



 



 



25,334



 



Operating expenses:1



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Research and development



 



 



14,183



 



 



23,637



 



General and administrative



 



 



12,414



 



 



12,551



 



Sales and marketing



 



 



5,364



 



 



6,467



 



Restructuring



 



 



782



 



 






 



Total operating expenses



 



 



32,743



 



 



42,655



 



Loss from operations



 



 



(14,412)



 



 



(17,321)



 



Interest expense



 



 



(747)



 



 



(890)



 



Other income, net



 



 



490



 



 



457



 



Net loss and comprehensive loss



 



$



(14,669)



 



$



(17,754)



 



Net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



$



(0.85)



 



$



(1.08)



 



Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



 



17,317,042



 



 



16,372,638



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



1Operating expenses includes stock-based compensation as follows:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Research and development



 



$



736



 



$



492



 



General and administrative



 



 



2,460



 



 



1,811



 



Sales and marketing



 



 



358



 



 



365



 



Total stock-based compensation



 



$



3,554



 



$



2,668



 



 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statement of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Year Ended December 31,



 



 



2019



 



2018



Cash flows from operating activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net loss



 



$



(14,669)



 



$



(17,754)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



1,694



 



 



1,450



Loss on disposal of property and equipment



 



 



20



 



 



19



Stock-based compensation



 



 



3,554



 



 



2,668



Non-cash gain on warrant revaluation



 



 



(3)



 



 






Non-cash interest expense



 



 



290



 



 



375



Compensation expense related to vesting of common stock to GLOBALFOUNDRIES



 



 






 



 



753



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



1,723



 



 



(3,816)



Inventory



 



 



1,234



 



 



694



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



149



 



 



(98)



Accounts payable



 



 



202



 



 



(178)



Accrued liabilities



 



 



(2,210)



 



 



1,253



Operating lease liabilities



 



 



(100)



 



 






Shipping term reversal



 



 






 



 



(39)



Net cash used in operating activities



 



 



(8,116)



 



 



(14,673)



Cash flows from investing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



 



 



(861)



 



 



(1,914)



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(861)



 



 



(1,914)



Cash flows from financing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of offering costs



 



 






 



 



24,524



Proceeds from debt



 



 






 



 



1,000



Payments on debt



 



 



(4,840)



 



 



(1,000)



Payments of debt issuance costs



 



 



(80)



 



 






Payments on finance lease obligation



 



 



(11)



 



 



(11)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in employee stock purchase plan



 



 



282



 



 



2,503



Proceeds from issuance of common stock in at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs



 



 



4,734



 



 






Net cash provided by financing activities



 



 



85



 



 



27,016



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



 



 



(8,892)



 



 



10,429



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 



 



23,379



 



 



12,950



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



14,487



 



$



23,379



Supplementary cash flow information:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest paid



 



$



480



 



$



504



Cash paid for taxes



 



$



48



 



$



30



Operating cash flows paid for operating leases



 



$



1,693



 



$






Financing cash flows paid for finance leases



 



$



11



 



$






Non-cash investing and financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating leases



 



$



23



 



$






Increase of right-of-use asset and lease liability due to lease modification



 



$



895



 



$






Purchase of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities



 



$



57



 



$



11



Modification of warrant



 



$



36



 



$






Issuance of warrant with debt



 



$






 



$



43


 

Contacts

Everspin Investor Relations Contact:

Leanne K. Sievers, President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T: 949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

