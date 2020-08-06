 Everspin Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Achieves Another Quarter of Sequential Growth Driven by Record STT-MRAM Revenue
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter and Recent Highlights
Total revenue increased 37% year-over-year and 17% sequentially to $11.8 million
Operating expenses declined 18% over the prior year period
GAAP loss improved to $1.3 million, or ($0.07) per share, and non-GAAP loss to $0.4 million, or ($0.02), compared to $3.7 million, or ($0.21) per share, and $2.9 million, or ($0.17) per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019
Achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million, compared to a negative ($2.2) million in the year-ago quarter
Appointed Daniel Berenbaum CFO bringing strong semiconductor finance and Wall Street experience to the executive team
Ended quarter with cash and equivalents of $12.9 million
“We extended our momentum into the second quarter, achieving the fourth consecutive quarter of growth including record revenue from the ramp of our 1Gb STT-MRAM product,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “A significant contributor to this growth was our ability to respond to a surge in demand from our OEM customers that supply the data center market.
“Entering the third quarter, we are seeing a delay of customers’ new product introduction plans, resulting in reduced visibility and expectations for the quarter. Despite these current market challenges, we remain encouraged about our future growth opportunities, growing pipeline of business and improved financial positioning.”
Second Quarter 2020 Results
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $11.8 million, an increase of 17% from the $10.1 million last quarter and 37% over the $8.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2019.
Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 43.9%, compared to 52.9% in the prior quarter and 46.5% in the second quarter of 2019.
GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $6.3 million, compared to $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $5.4 million, compared to $6.2 million in the prior quarter and $6.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million, or ($0.07) per share, based on 18.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, in the first quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $3.7 million, or ($0.21) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.
On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.4 million, or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or ($0.05) per share, in the prior quarter, and a net loss of $2.9 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 improved to a positive $0.2 million, compared to a negative ($0.3) million last quarter and a negative ($2.2) million in the prior year period.
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 were $12.9 million, compared to $14.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2020, Everspin expects total revenue of between $10.0 million and $10.8 million, compared to $9.2 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net loss is expected to range between ($0.11) and ($0.05) per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense of $0.05 per share, non-GAAP net loss is expected to range between a loss of ($0.06) per share and breakeven.
Conference Call
Everspin will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the call by dialing 1-844-889-7788 and providing passcode 3958179. International callers may join the call by dialing +1-661-378-9932, using the same code. The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investor.everspin.com.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through August 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 3958179. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future results that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-Qs filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020, and August 6, 2020, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Our management and board of directors use Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans.
Contacts
Company Contact:
Daniel Berenbaum, CFO
T: 480-347-1099
Investor Relations Contact:
Leanne K. Sievers, President
Shelton Group Investor Relations
T: 949-224-3874
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.