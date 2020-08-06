You have permission to edit this article.
 Everspin Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

 Achieves Another Quarter of Sequential Growth Driven by Record STT-MRAM Revenue

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights



  • Total revenue increased 37% year-over-year and 17% sequentially to $11.8 million


  • Operating expenses declined 18% over the prior year period


  • GAAP loss improved to $1.3 million, or ($0.07) per share, and non-GAAP loss to $0.4 million, or ($0.02), compared to $3.7 million, or ($0.21) per share, and $2.9 million, or ($0.17) per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019


  • Achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million, compared to a negative ($2.2) million in the year-ago quarter


  • Appointed Daniel Berenbaum CFO bringing strong semiconductor finance and Wall Street experience to the executive team


  • Ended quarter with cash and equivalents of $12.9 million

“We extended our momentum into the second quarter, achieving the fourth consecutive quarter of growth including record revenue from the ramp of our 1Gb STT-MRAM product,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “A significant contributor to this growth was our ability to respond to a surge in demand from our OEM customers that supply the data center market.

“Entering the third quarter, we are seeing a delay of customers’ new product introduction plans, resulting in reduced visibility and expectations for the quarter. Despite these current market challenges, we remain encouraged about our future growth opportunities, growing pipeline of business and improved financial positioning.”


Second Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $11.8 million, an increase of 17% from the $10.1 million last quarter and 37% over the $8.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 43.9%, compared to 52.9% in the prior quarter and 46.5% in the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $6.3 million, compared to $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $5.4 million, compared to $6.2 million in the prior quarter and $6.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million, or ($0.07) per share, based on 18.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, in the first quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $3.7 million, or ($0.21) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.4 million, or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or ($0.05) per share, in the prior quarter, and a net loss of $2.9 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 improved to a positive $0.2 million, compared to a negative ($0.3) million last quarter and a negative ($2.2) million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 were $12.9 million, compared to $14.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.


Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, Everspin expects total revenue of between $10.0 million and $10.8 million, compared to $9.2 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net loss is expected to range between ($0.11) and ($0.05) per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense of $0.05 per share, non-GAAP net loss is expected to range between a loss of ($0.06) per share and breakeven.

Conference Call

Everspin will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the call by dialing 1-844-889-7788 and providing passcode 3958179. International callers may join the call by dialing +1-661-378-9932, using the same code. The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through August 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 3958179. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future results that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-Qs filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020, and August 6, 2020, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



June 30,



 



December 31,



 



 



2020



 



2019



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



12,916



 



 



$



14,487



 



Accounts receivable, net



 



 



7,339



 



 



 



5,799



 



Inventory



 



 



8,368



 



 



 



7,863



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



501



 



 



 



539



 



Total current assets



 



 



29,124



 



 



 



28,688



 



Property and equipment, net



 



 



2,908



 



 



 



3,479



 



Right-of-use assets



 



 



2,985



 



 



 



3,132



 



Other assets



 



 



73



 



 



 



73



 



Total assets



 



$



35,090



 



 



$



35,372



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



2,074



 



 



$



2,873



 



Accrued liabilities



 



 



1,392



 



 



 



2,727



 



Current portion of long-term debt



 



 



1,073



 



 



 



670



 



Operating lease liabilities



 



 



1,546



 



 



 



1,582



 



Other liabilities



 



 



44



 



 



 



42



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



6,129



 



 



 



7,894



 



Long-term debt, net of current portion



 



 



6,893



 



 



 



7,149



 



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



 



 



1,656



 



 



 



1,840



 



Total liabilities



 



 



14,678



 



 



 



16,883



 



Commitments and contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



 



 






 



 



 






 



Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 18,869,775 and 18,081,753 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



 



 



2



 



 



 



2



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



172,098



 



 



 



167,149



 



Accumulated deficit



 



 



(151,688



)



 



 



(148,662



)



Total stockholders’ equity



 



 



20,412



 



 



 



18,489



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



35,090



 



 



$



35,372



 



 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



Three Months Ended June 30,



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



2020



 



2019



 



Product sales



 



$



10,927



 



 



$



8,003



 



 



$



20,562



 



 



$



17,026



 



 



Licensing, royalty, and other revenue



 



 



899



 



 



 



643



 



 



 



1,372



 



 



 



1,646



 



 



Total revenue



 



 



11,826



 



 



 



8,646



 



 



 



21,934



 



 



 



18,672



 



 



Cost of sales



 



 



6,635



 



 



 



4,627



 



 



 



11,392



 



 



 



9,868



 



 



Gross profit



 



 



5,191



 



 



 



4,019



 



 



 



10,542



 



 



 



8,804



 



 



Operating expenses:1



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Research and development



 



 



2,774



 



 



 



3,519



 



 



 



5,804



 



 



 



7,517



 



 



General and administrative



 



 



2,448



 



 



 



2,856



 



 



 



5,248



 



 



 



6,451



 



 



Sales and marketing



 



 



1,056



 



 



 



1,239



 



 



 



2,159



 



 



 



2,603



 



 



Total operating expenses



 



 



6,278



 



 



 



7,614



 



 



 



13,211



 



 



 



16,571



 



 



Loss from operations



 



 



(1,087



)



 



 



(3,595



)



 



 



(2,669



)



 



 



(7,767



)



 



Interest expense



 



 



(172



)



 



 



(186



)



 



 



(344



)



 



 



(397



)



 



Other (expense) income, net



 



 



(35



)



 



 



111



 



 



 



(13



)



 



 



238



 



 



Net loss and comprehensive loss



 



$



(1,294



)



 



$



(3,670



)



 



$



(3,026



)



 



$



(7,926



)



 



Net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



$



(0.07



)



 



$



(0.21



)



 



$



(0.16



)



 



$



(0.46



)



 



Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



 



18,747,124



 



 



 



17,137,338



 



 



 



18,585,339



 



 



 



17,117,777



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



1Operating expenses include stock-based compensation as follows:



 



Research and development



 



$



194



 



 



$



161



 



 



$



356



 



 



$



308



 



 



General and administrative



 



 



646



 



 



 



556



 



 



 



1,231



 



 



 



1,065



 



 



Sales and marketing



 



 



78



 



 



 



81



 



 



 



136



 



 



 



129



 



 



Total stock-based compensation



 



$



918



 



 



$



798



 



 



$



1,723



 



 



$



1,502



 



 



 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30,

2020



Mar 31,

2020



Jun 30,

2019



Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses



 



 



 



 



 



 



GAAP operating expenses



$



6,278



 



$



6,933



 



$



7,614



 



Reconciling item included in research and development



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stock-based compensation



 



160



 



 



137



 



 



133



 



Reconciling item included in selling, general and administrative



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stock-based compensation



 



724



 



 



643



 



 



636



 



Total reconciling items included in operating expenses



 



884



 



 



780



 



 



769



 



Non-GAAP operating expenses



 



$



5,394



 



 



$



6,153



 



 



$



6,845



 


 


GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS)



$



(1,294



)



$



(1,732



)



$



(3,670



)



Reconciling items included in operating expenses



 



 



884



 



 



 



780



 



 



 



769



 



Non-GAAP net income (loss)



$



(410



)



$



(951



)



$



(2,901



)



Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted



 



$



(0.02



)



 



$



(0.05



)



 



$



(0.17



)



Weighted average shares to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



18,747



 



 



18,056



 



 



17,137



 


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30,

2020



Mar 31,

2020



Jun 30,

2019



Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net loss



$



(1,294



)



$



(1,732



)



$



(3,670



)



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



404



 



 



 



409



 



 



 



483



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



918



 



 



805



 



 



798



 



Interest Expense



 



 



172



 



 



 



172



 



 



 



186



 



Adjusted EBITDA



$



200



 



$



(346



)



$



(2,203



)


Our management and board of directors use Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans.


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statement of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



 



2020



 



2019



 



Cash flows from operating activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net loss



 



$



(3,026



)



 



$



(7,926



)



 



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



813



 



 



 



876



 



 



Loss on disposal of property and equipment



 



 






 



 



 



20



 



 



Stock-based compensation



 



 



1,723



 



 



 



1,502



 



 



Non-cash gain on warrant revaluation



 



 



7



 



 



 






 



 



Non-cash interest expense



 



 



147



 



 



 



153



 



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



(1,540



)



 



 



1,658



 



 



Inventory



 



 



(505



)



 



 



133



 



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



38



 



 



 



200



 



 



Accounts payable



 



 



(776



)



 



 



(456



)



 



Accrued liabilities



 



 



(1,008



)



 



 



(907



)



 



Lease liabilities



 



 



(73



)



 



 



(43



)



 



Net cash used in operating activities



 



 



(4,200



)



 



 



(4,790



)



 



Cash flows from investing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



 



 



(277



)



 



 



(461



)



 



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(277



)



 



 



(461



)



 



Cash flows from financing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Payments on debt



 



 






 



 



 



(3,000



)



 



Payments on finance lease obligation



 



 



(5



)



 



 



(5



)



 



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in employee stock purchase plan



 



 



827



 



 



 



150



 



 



Proceeds from issuance of common stock in at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs



 



 



2,084



 



 



 






 



 



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



 



 



2,906



 



 



 



(2,855



)



 



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



 



 



(1,571



)



 



 



(8,106



)



 



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 



 



14,487



 



 



 



23,379



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



12,916



 



 



$



15,273



 



 



Supplementary cash flow information:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest paid



 



$



197



 



 



$



257



 



 



Operating cash flows paid for operating leases



 



$



862



 



 



$



837



 



 



Financing cash flows paid for finance leases



 



$



5



 



 



$



5



 



 



Non-cash investing and financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating leases



 



$






 



 



$



23



 



 



Increase of right-of-use asset and lease liability due to lease modification



 



$



545



 



 



$






 



 



Purchase of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities



 



$



22



 



 



$



27



 



 



Bonus settled in shares of common stock



 



$



315



 



 



$






 



 


 

Contacts

Company Contact:

Daniel Berenbaum, CFO

T: 480-347-1099

E: daniel.berenbaum@everspin.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Leanne K. Sievers, President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T: 949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

