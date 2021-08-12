Everspin Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The Company Reports its First Quarter in Company History with Net Income
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
Q2’21 revenue increased 15% from the prior quarter to $11.85 million; this was an increase of $1.57 million compared to Q1’21 revenue. Q2’21 revenue was relatively flat to Q2’20 Revenue of $11.83 million.
The Company reported net income of $256k for Q2’21, compared to a net loss of $460k for Q1’21 and a net loss of $1.3 million for Q2’20.
Ended Q2’21 with cash and equivalents of $14.2 million.
“For the 1st time in Company history, we were GAAP net income positive for a quarter. This is a testament to the hard work and extra effort by the Everspin team to increase revenue and gross margins, while holding the line on spending,” stated Darin Billerbeck, Everspin’s Executive Chairman and Interim CEO.
Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 60.7%, compared to 58.2% in the prior quarter and 43.9% in the second quarter of 2020.
GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $6.7 million, compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $900k increase in research & development spend, partially offset by a $500k decline in general and administrative expenses. This is compared to operating expenses of $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 included $704k of stock-based compensation, compared to $743k last quarter and $918k in the second quarter of 2020.
GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $256k, or $0.01 per share, based on 19.3 million basic weighted-average common shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of $460k, or ($0.02) per share, in the first quarter of 2021 and a net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 improved to $1.5 million, compared to a $0.8 million last quarter and $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, were $14.2 million, compared to $15.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2021, Everspin expects total revenue in a range between $11.7 million and $12.7 million, which at the mid-point represents a 21% increase over total revenue of $10.12 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net loss per share is expected to range between ($0.04) and ($0.07) per share, which reflects expected stock-based compensation expense of approximately $0.8 million.
This outlook is dependent on Everspin’s current expectations, which may be impacted by, among other things, evolving external conditions, such as the resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants, local safety guidelines, supply chain constraints or interruptions, and the other risk factors described in Everspin’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) during 2021, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring costs if any.
Our management and board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, our management believes that this non-GAAP measure provide useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors, as well as facilitating comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.
Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future results that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict”, “could”, “potentially" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These include, but are not limited to our future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and financial performance and the assumptions that underlie these statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Everspin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021, and Everspin’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to be filed with the SEC, as well as in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by Everspin in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
