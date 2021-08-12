 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Everspin Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Everspin Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Updated

The Company Reports its First Quarter in Company History with Net Income

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights



  • Q2’21 revenue increased 15% from the prior quarter to $11.85 million; this was an increase of $1.57 million compared to Q1’21 revenue. Q2’21 revenue was relatively flat to Q2’20 Revenue of $11.83 million.


  • The Company reported net income of $256k for Q2’21, compared to a net loss of $460k for Q1’21 and a net loss of $1.3 million for Q2’20.


  • Ended Q2’21 with cash and equivalents of $14.2 million.

“For the 1st time in Company history, we were GAAP net income positive for a quarter. This is a testament to the hard work and extra effort by the Everspin team to increase revenue and gross margins, while holding the line on spending,” stated Darin Billerbeck, Everspin’s Executive Chairman and Interim CEO.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.85 million, an increase of 15% from the $10.28 million reported last quarter. Q2’21 revenue was relatively flat to Q2’20 revenue of $11.83 million.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 60.7%, compared to 58.2% in the prior quarter and 43.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $6.7 million, compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $900k increase in research & development spend, partially offset by a $500k decline in general and administrative expenses. This is compared to operating expenses of $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 included $704k of stock-based compensation, compared to $743k last quarter and $918k in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $256k, or $0.01 per share, based on 19.3 million basic weighted-average common shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of $460k, or ($0.02) per share, in the first quarter of 2021 and a net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 improved to $1.5 million, compared to a $0.8 million last quarter and $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, were $14.2 million, compared to $15.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, Everspin expects total revenue in a range between $11.7 million and $12.7 million, which at the mid-point represents a 21% increase over total revenue of $10.12 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net loss per share is expected to range between ($0.04) and ($0.07) per share, which reflects expected stock-based compensation expense of approximately $0.8 million.

This outlook is dependent on Everspin’s current expectations, which may be impacted by, among other things, evolving external conditions, such as the resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants, local safety guidelines, supply chain constraints or interruptions, and the other risk factors described in Everspin’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) during 2021, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring costs if any.

Our management and board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, our management believes that this non-GAAP measure provide useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors, as well as facilitating comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Conference Call

Everspin will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the call by dialing 1-844-889-7788 and providing passcode 9886239. International callers may join the call by dialing +1-661-378-9932, using the same code. The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through August 19, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 9886239. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future results that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict”, “could”, “potentially" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These include, but are not limited to our future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and financial performance and the assumptions that underlie these statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Everspin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021, and Everspin’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to be filed with the SEC, as well as in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by Everspin in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)


 


June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



14,219



 



 



$



14,599



 



Accounts receivable, net



 



 



10,383



 



 



 



7,607



 



Inventory



 



 



6,571



 



 



 



5,721



 



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



221



 



 



 



270



 



Total current assets



 



 



31,394



 



 



 



28,197



 



Property and equipment, net



 



 



1,288



 



 



 



1,946



 



Right-of-use assets



 



 



1,622



 



 



 



2,313



 



Other assets



 



 



313



 



 



 



73



 



Total assets



 



$



34,617



 



 



$



32,529



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



2,869



 



 



$



2,224



 



Accrued liabilities



 



 



1,742



 



 



 



2,232



 



Deferred revenue



 



 



1,815



 



 



 






 



Current portion of long-term debt



 



 



4,313



 



 



 



4,242



 



Operating lease liabilities



 



 



1,190



 



 



 



1,508



 



Other liabilities



 



 



36



 



 



 



31



 



Total current liabilities



 



 



11,965



 



 



 



10,237



 



Long-term debt, net of current portion



 



 



2,645



 



 



 



3,748



 



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



 



 



466



 



 



 



903



 



Long-term income tax liability



 



 



229



 



 



 



229



 



Total liabilities



 



$



15,305



 



 



$



15,117



 



Commitments and contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



 



 






 



 



 






 



Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,435,274 and 19,031,556 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



 



 



2



 



 



 



2



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



176,688



 



 



 



174,584



 



Accumulated deficit



 



 



(157,378



)



 



 



(157,174



)



Total stockholders’ equity



 



 



19,312



 



 



 



17,412



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



34,617



 



 



$



32,529



 


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended June 30,



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



 



2021



 



 



2020



 



Product sales



 



$



10,187



 



 



$



10,927



 



 



$



19,255



 



 



$



20,562



 



Licensing, royalty, and other revenue



 



 



1,661



 



 



 



899



 



 



 



2,873



 



 



 



1,372



 



Total revenue



 



 



11,848



 



 



 



11,826



 



 



 



22,128



 



 



 



21,934



 



Cost of product sales



 



 



4,329



 



 



 



6,521



 



 



 



8,586



 



 



 



11,246



 



Cost of licensing, royalty, and other revenue



 



 



323



 



 



 



114



 



 



 



361



 



 



 



146



 



Total cost of sales



 



 



4,652



 



 



 



6,635



 



 



 



8,947



 



 



 



11,392



 



Gross profit



 



 



7,196



 



 



 



5,191



 



 



 



13,181



 



 



 



10,542



 



Operating expenses:1



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Research and development



 



 



3,357



 



 



 



2,774



 



 



 



5,796



 



 



 



5,804



 



General and administrative



 



 



2,338



 



 



 



2,448



 



 



 



5,181



 



 



 



5,248



 



Sales and marketing



 



 



1,045



 



 



 



1,056



 



 



 



2,032



 



 



 



2,159



 



Total operating expenses



 



 



6,740



 



 



 



6,278



 



 



 



13,009



 



 



 



13,211



 



Gain (loss) from operations



 



 



456



 



 



 



(1,087



)



 



 



172



 



 



 



(2,669



)



Interest expense



 



 



(144



)



 



 



(172



)



 



 



(296



)



 



 



(344



)



Other (expense) income, net



 



 



(12



)



 



 



15



 



 



 



(27



)



 



 



63



 



Net income (loss) before income taxes



 



 



300



 



 



 



(1,244



)



 



 



(151



)



 



 



(2,950



)



Income tax expense



 



 



(44



)



 



 



(50



)



 



 



(53



)



 



 



(76



)



Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)



 



$



256



 



 



$



(1,294



)



 



$



(204



)



 



$



(3,026



)



Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



$



0.01



 



 



$



(0.07



)



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



(0.16



)



Diluted



 



$



0.01



 



 



$



(0.07



)



 



$



(0.01



)



 



$



(0.16



)



Weighted average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



19,313,162



 



 



 



18,747,124



 



 



 



19,203,374



 



 



 



18,585,339



 



Diluted



 



 



19,726,064



 



 



 



18,747,124



 



 



 



19,203,374



 



 



 



18,585,339



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



1Operating expenses include stock-based compensation as follows:



Research and development



 



$



265



 



 



$



194



 



 



$



446



 



 



$



356



 



General and administrative



 



 



305



 



 



 



646



 



 



 



790



 



 



 



1,231



 



Sales and marketing



 



 



134



 



 



 



78



 



 



 



211



 



 



 



136



 



Total stock-based compensation



 



$



704



 



 



$



918



 



 



$



1,447



 



 



$



1,723



 


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



 



June 30, 2021



 



March 31, 2021



 



June 30, 2020



Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income (loss)



$



256



$



(460



)



$



(1,294



)



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



373



 



 



383



 



 



 



404



 



Stock-based compensation expense



704



743



 



918



 



Interest expense



 



 



144



 



 



152



 



 



 



172



 



Income tax expense



 



44



 



9



 



 



51



 



Adjusted EBITDA



 



$



1,521



 



$



827



 



 



$



251



 


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statement of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)


 


 



 



Six Months Ended June 30,



 



 



2021



 



2020



Cash flows from operating activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net loss



 



$



(204



)



 



$



(3,026



)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



756



 



 



 



813



 



Stock-based compensation



 



 



1,447



 



 



 



1,723



 



Non-cash warrant revaluation



 



 



5



 



 



 



7



 



Non-cash interest expense



 



 



168



 



 



 



147



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



(2,776



)



 



 



(1,540



)



Inventory



 



 



(850



)



 



 



(505



)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



49



 



 



 



38



 



Accounts payable



 



 



861



 



 



 



(776



)



Accrued liabilities



 



 



(126



)



 



 



(1,008



)



Deferred revenue



 



 



1,815



 



 



 






 



Lease liabilities



 



 



(64



)



 



 



(73



)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



 



 



1,081



 



 



 



(4,200



)



Cash flows from investing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



 



 



(554



)



 



 



(277



)



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(554



)



 



 



(277



)



Cash flows from financing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Payments on long-term debt



 



 



(1,200



)



 



 






 



Payments on finance lease obligation



 



 






 



 



 



(5



)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in employee stock purchase plan



 



 



293



 



 



 



827



 



Proceeds from issuance of common stock in at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs



 



 






 



 



 



2,084



 



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



 



 



(907



)



 



 



2,906



 



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



 



 



(380



)



 



 



(1,571



)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 



 



14,599



 



 



 



14,487



 



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



14,219



 



 



$



12,916



 



Supplementary cash flow information:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest paid



 



$



128



 



 



$



197



 



Operating cash flows paid for operating leases



 



$



814



 



 



$



862



 



Financing cash flows paid for finance leases



 



$






 



 



$



5



 



Non-cash investing and financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Increase of right-of-use asset and lease liability due to lease modification



 



$






 



 



$



545



 



Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities



 



$






 



 



$



22



 



Bonus settled in shares of common stock



 



$



364



 



 



$



315



 


 

Contacts

Company Contact:

Darin Billerbeck, Interim CEO

E: darin.billerbeck@everspin.com

480.347.1101

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News