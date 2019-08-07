CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights



  • Total revenue was $8.6 million, at the high-end of revised guidance


  • Loss per share was ($0.21), a $0.04 per share sequential improvement


  • Operating expenses decreased sequentially by $1.3 million to $7.6 million as the 1Gb STT-MRAM device transitioned from R&D into production


  • Announced Phison Electronics and Sage Microelectronics to provide native support for 1Gb STT-MRAM in their enterprise SSD controller chips


  • Refinanced Company debt facility, substantially reducing the cash burn over the next 12 months

“Revenue in the quarter was above our revised guidance range, and although lower sequentially, we were able to improve our bottom line results from first quarter levels as a result of our significant reduction in operating expenses,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO.

“We also continued to advance the ecosystem support for our 1Gb STT-MRAM devices as evidenced by our recent partnerships with Phison and Sage, along with continued progress with other leading enterprise storage controller suppliers. Despite the current challenges faced by our industry, we continued to secure additional design wins for our Toggle products, while shipping an increasing number of 1Gb samples to customers for key qualification builds in advance of our planned production ramp. With a committed focus on efficiently managing our operations, we continue to execute toward our long-term growth objectives.”

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.6 million, compared to $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $10.0 million in the previous quarter.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 46.5%, and compares to 42.1% in the second quarter of 2018 and 47.7% in the previous quarter.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $7.6 million, a 36% decrease compared to the $11.8 million in the year-ago quarter and a 15% decrease from the $9.0 million in the previous quarter.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.7 million, or ($0.21) per share, based on 17.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million, or ($0.44) per share, in the second quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $4.3 million, or ($0.25) per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019 were $15.3 million, compared to $18.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, Everspin expects total revenue in the range of $8.5 million and $9.0 million. Net loss per share is expected to be between ($0.21) and ($0.17) based on a weighted-average share count of 17.2 million shares outstanding.

Conference Call

Everspin will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the call by dialing 1-844-889-7788 and providing passcode 7869239. International callers may join the call by dialing +1-661-378-9932, using the same code. The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call until August 14, 2019, at midnight Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 7869239. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



June 30,



 



December 31,



 



 



2019



 



2018



Assets



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current assets:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



15,273



 



$



23,379



Accounts receivable, net



 



 



5,864



 



 



7,522



Inventory



 



 



8,964



 



 



9,097



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



488



 



 



688



Total current assets



 



 



30,589



 



 



40,686



Property and equipment, net



 



 



3,867



 



 



4,286



Right-of-use assets



 



 



2,947



 



 






Other assets



 



 



73



 



 



73



Total assets



 



$



37,476



 



$



45,045



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



 



 



 



 



 



 



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



2,197



 



$



2,637



Accrued liabilities



 



 



3,704



 



 



5,001



Current portion of long-term debt



 



 



5,977



 



 



5,977



Lease liabilities



 



 



1,583



 



 






Total current liabilities



 



 



13,461



 



 



13,615



Long-term debt, net of current portion



 



 



3,642



 



 



6,509



Lease liabilities, net of current portion



 



 



1,726



 



 






Total liabilities



 



 



18,829



 



 



20,124



Commitments and contingencies



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders’ equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



 



 






 



 






Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,151,290 and 17,095,456 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



 



 



2



 



 



2



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



160,564



 



 



158,912



Accumulated deficit



 



 



(141,919)



 



 



(133,993)



Total stockholders’ equity



 



 



18,647



 



 



24,921



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



 



$



37,476



 



$



45,045


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



Six Months Ended



 



 



June 30,



 



June 30,



 



 



2019



 



2018



 



2019



 



2018



Product sales



 



$



8,003



 



$



9,449



 



$



17,026



 



$



18,814



Licensing, royalty, and other revenue



 



 



643



 



 



1,316



 



 



1,646



 



 



6,804



Total revenue



 



 



8,646



 



 



10,765



 



 



18,672



 



 



25,618



Cost of sales



 



 



4,627



 



 



6,229



 



 



9,868



 



 



11,127



Gross profit



 



 



4,019



 



 



4,536



 



 



8,804



 



 



14,491



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Research and development



 



 



3,519



 



 



6,773



 



 



7,517



 



 



13,253



General and administrative



 



 



2,856



 



 



3,329



 



 



6,451



 



 



6,548



Sales and marketing



 



 



1,239



 



 



1,713



 



 



2,603



 



 



3,079



Total operating expenses



 



 



7,614



 



 



11,815



 



 



16,571



 



 



22,880



Loss from operations



 



 



(3,595)



 



 



(7,279)



 



 



(7,767)



 



 



(8,389)



Interest expense



 



 



(186)



 



 



(222)



 



 



(397)



 



 



(433)



Other income, net



 



 



111



 



 



132



 



 



238



 



 



176



Net loss and comprehensive loss



 



$



(3,670)



 



$



(7,369)



 



$



(7,926)



 



$



(8,646)



Net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



$



(0.21)



 



$



(0.44)



 



$



(0.46)



 



$



(0.55)



Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted



 



 



17,137,338



 



 



16,635,261



 



 



17,117,777



 



 



15,717,248


 


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Condensed Statement of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Six Months Ended



 



 



June 30,



 



 



2019



 



2018



Cash flows from operating activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net loss



 



$



(7,926)



 



$



(8,646)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



876



 



 



729



Loss on disposal of property and equipment



 



 



20



 



 



19



Stock-based compensation



 



 



1,502



 



 



1,342



Non-cash interest expense



 



 



153



 



 



200



Compensation expense related to vesting of common stock to GLOBALFOUNDRIES



 



 






 



 



462



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable



 



 



1,658



 



 



(1,391)



Inventory



 



 



133



 



 



940



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



 



 



200



 



 



(635)



Other assets



 



 






 



 



(136)



Accounts payable



 



 



(456)



 



 



51



Accrued liabilities



 



 



(907)



 



 



2,591



Lease liabilities



 



 



(43)



 



 






Shipping term reversal



 



 






 



 



(39)



Net cash used in operating activities



 



 



(4,790)



 



 



(4,513)



Cash flows from investing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



 



 



(461)



 



 



(347)



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(461)



 



 



(347)



Cash flows from financing activities



 



 



 



 



 



 



Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of offering costs



 



 






 



 



24,609



Payments on debt



 



 



(3,000)



 



 



(1,000)



Payments on finance lease obligation



 



 



(5)



 



 



(6)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in employee stock purchase plan



 



 



150



 



 



1,032



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



 



 



(2,855)



 



 



24,635



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



 



 



(8,106)



 



 



19,775



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 



 



23,379



 



 



12,950



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



15,273



 



$



32,725



Supplementary cash flow information:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest paid



 



$



257



 



$



233



Operating cash flows paid for operating leases



 



$



837



 



$






Financing cash flows paid for finance leases



 



$



5



 



$






Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating leases



 



$



23



 



$






Non-cash investing and financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable



 



$



27



 



$



27


 

Contacts

Everspin Investor Relations Contact:

Leanne K. Sievers, President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T: 949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

