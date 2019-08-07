CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter and Recent Highlights
Total revenue was $8.6 million, at the high-end of revised guidance
Loss per share was ($0.21), a $0.04 per share sequential improvement
Operating expenses decreased sequentially by $1.3 million to $7.6 million as the 1Gb STT-MRAM device transitioned from R&D into production
Announced Phison Electronics and Sage Microelectronics to provide native support for 1Gb STT-MRAM in their enterprise SSD controller chips
Refinanced Company debt facility, substantially reducing the cash burn over the next 12 months
“Revenue in the quarter was above our revised guidance range, and although lower sequentially, we were able to improve our bottom line results from first quarter levels as a result of our significant reduction in operating expenses,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO.
“We also continued to advance the ecosystem support for our 1Gb STT-MRAM devices as evidenced by our recent partnerships with Phison and Sage, along with continued progress with other leading enterprise storage controller suppliers. Despite the current challenges faced by our industry, we continued to secure additional design wins for our Toggle products, while shipping an increasing number of 1Gb samples to customers for key qualification builds in advance of our planned production ramp. With a committed focus on efficiently managing our operations, we continue to execute toward our long-term growth objectives.”
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.6 million, compared to $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $10.0 million in the previous quarter.
Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 46.5%, and compares to 42.1% in the second quarter of 2018 and 47.7% in the previous quarter.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $7.6 million, a 36% decrease compared to the $11.8 million in the year-ago quarter and a 15% decrease from the $9.0 million in the previous quarter.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.7 million, or ($0.21) per share, based on 17.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million, or ($0.44) per share, in the second quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $4.3 million, or ($0.25) per share, in the first quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019 were $15.3 million, compared to $18.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2019, Everspin expects total revenue in the range of $8.5 million and $9.0 million. Net loss per share is expected to be between ($0.21) and ($0.17) based on a weighted-average share count of 17.2 million shares outstanding.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.” Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
