CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter and Recent Highlights
Total revenue was $9.2 million, up 6% sequentially and above the high-end of guidance
Achieved record STT-MRAM revenue, which included both 256Mb and 1Gb devices
Signed IP assignment and cross-licensing agreement with Seagate Technology, demonstrating the strength of its MRAM intellectual property portfolio
Expanded Toggle product portfolio with additional densities targeting new market applications
Reduced cash used for operations to $770,000 from $1.8 million in the prior quarter
“Revenue in the quarter was above the high-end of our guidance range, driven by record revenue from our STT-MRAM products combined with a return to growth for our Toggle products,” stated Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “Furthermore, our ongoing focus on closely managing expenses and cash utilization have contributed to continued improvements in our operating results and positions us to benefit from increased leverage as revenue grows.
“Also during the quarter, we made further progress on customer qualifications for our 1Gb STT-MRAM device, while continuing to gain traction on our efforts toward advancing the MRAM ecosystem with enterprise storage controller companies. Looking forward, our priority remains on growing our design win pipeline and targeting new opportunities in secular growth markets with an expanded product portfolio based on both Toggle and STT-MRAM technologies.”
Third Quarter 2019 Results
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $9.2 million, compared to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $8.6 million in the previous quarter.
Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 47.4%, and compares to 47.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 46.5% in the previous quarter.
Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $7.9 million, compared to the $10.9 million in the year-ago quarter and $7.6 million in the previous quarter.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.7 million, or ($0.21) per share, based on 17.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million, or ($0.33) per share, in the third quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $3.7 million, or ($0.21) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019 were $14.8 million, compared to $15.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019. During the quarter, the Company issued new shares through its at-the-market equity facility, resulting in net proceeds $2.2 million.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, Everspin expects total revenue in the range of $9.3 million and $9.7 million. Net loss per share is expected to be between ($0.18) and ($0.14) based on a weighted-average share count of 17.4 million shares outstanding.
|EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
