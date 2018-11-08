Revenue Grows 28% Year-over-Year; Sales of MRAM Products Increase 14%
Sequentially
Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results to be Restated to Reflect $770
Thousand decrease in Inventory and increase in Cost of Goods Sold
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the world's leading
developer and manufacturer of discrete and embedded MRAM, today
announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30,
2018.
Third Quarter and Recent Highlights
Total revenue of $11.5 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year
Executed joint agreement with SilTerra to establish additional
manufacturing capacity for Toggle products
Extended length of joint development agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES
providing both companies more effective controls on their respective
development programs
Everspin 256Mb STT-MRAM will be available on another storage array
platform from the company’s leading enterprise storage customer
Ended quarter with cash balance of $31.4 million
“Third quarter results demonstrated meaningful progress from both a
revenue and an operational perspective. The third quarter results show
an important return to top line growth for the company. I am pleased
with the ongoing improvement our team has made in our Toggle operations
and with the traction our 256Mb STT-MRAM product is gaining both within
our lead customers and beyond. We remain on track with the planned
sampling of our 1Gb STT product next month. And finally, we’ve
successfully executed multiple strategic agreements and initiatives that
we believe will support longer-term profitable growth,” said Kevin
Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO.
Summary of Preliminary Restated Second Quarter Financial Results
Everspin also announced today that the company will be restating its
second quarter 2018 financial results due to a discrepancy related to
the timing of recognizing scrapped inventory in the amount of $770
thousand. As a result, the company will reflect an additional $770
thousand increase in cost of sales for the three- and six-month periods
ended June 30, 2018, which will reduce gross profit and increase both
loss from operations and net loss. The company anticipates filing its
third quarter 10-Q and an amended second quarter form 10-Q/A on or
before November 16, 2018. The second quarter 2018 financials are
expected to be restated as follows:
Company to restate second quarter inventory to $8.9 million, versus
$9.6 million previously reported
Cost of sales to be restated to be $6.2 million, versus $5.5 million
as previously reported
Gross profit to be restated to be $4.5 million, versus $5.3 million as
previously reported
Gross margin to be restated to be 42%, versus the 49% as previously
reported
Loss from operations to be restated to be $7.3 million, versus $6.5
million as previously reported
Net loss and comprehensive loss to be restated to be $7.4 million,
versus $6.6 million as previously reported
Third Quarter Results (Second Quarter 2018 Results as restated for
comparison)
Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $11.5 million, a 28% increase
over the $9.0 million reported in the third quarter of 2017 and a 7.0%
increase over the $10.8 million in the previous quarter.
Gross margin for the third quarter of 2018 was 47% compared to gross
margin in the third quarter of 2017 of 58% and in the second quarter of
2018 of 42%.
Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $10.9 million, an
increase from the $10.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $11.8
million in the previous quarter.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $5.6 million, or ($0.33) per
share, based on 16.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding,
compared with a net loss of $5.4 million, or ($0.43) per share, in the
third quarter of 2017 and a net loss of $7.4 million, or ($0.44) per
share, in the second quarter of 2018.
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2018 were $31.4 million as
compared to $32.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2018, Everspin expects revenue to range
between $11.8 million and $12.2 million. Net loss per share is expected
to range between ($0.22) and ($0.18) based on an average-weighted share
count of 17.1 million shares outstanding.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of
Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data
persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving
applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation
markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation
of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future
events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed
in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,
Everspin’s expectations as to the timing of sampling of its 1Gb STT-MRAM
product and the statements made under the caption “Business Outlook.”
Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking
statements as a result of certain factors, including, without
limitation, the risks set forth in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2018, under the caption
“Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to
change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these
forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
31,438
$
12,950
Accounts receivable, net
5,582
4,041
Inventory
9,482
9,837
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
436
590
Total current assets
46,938
27,418
Property and equipment, net
4,438
3,946
Other assets
73
73
Total assets
$
51,449
$
31,437
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,847
$
2,920
Accrued liabilities
8,588
3,748
Deferred income on shipments to distributors
—
1,720
Current portion of long-term debt
4,472
3,987
Total current liabilities
15,907
12,375
Long-term debt, net of current portion
7,928
8,178
Total liabilities
23,835
20,553
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2018 and December 31, 2017
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; 17,065,846 and 12,817,201 shares issued and outstanding
as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
2
1
Additional paid-in capital
158,125
128,422
Accumulated deficit
(130,513
)
(117,539
)
Total stockholders’ equity
27,614
10,884
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
51,449
$
31,437
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Product sales
$
10,469
$
8,323
$
29,283
$
22,171
Licensing, royalty, and other revenue
1,049
685
7,853
3,642
Total revenue
11,518
9,008
37,136
25,813
Cost of sales
6,109
3,753
17,235
10,549
Gross profit
5,409
5,255
19,901
15,264
Operating expenses:
Research and development
6,453
6,420
19,706
19,236
General and administrative
2,913
3,031
9,461
8,669
Sales and marketing
1,582
1,112
4,661
3,331
Total operating expenses
10,948
10,563
33,828
31,236
Loss from operations
(5,539
)
(5,308
)
(13,927
)
(15,972
)
Interest expense
(229
)
(178
)
(662
)
(584
)
Other income, net
139
40
315
83
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(246
)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(5,629
)
$
(5,446
)
$
(14,274
)
$
(16,719
)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.43
)
$
(0.88
)
$
(1.35
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share,
basic and diluted
16,944,660
12,559,812
16,130,882
12,425,390
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(14,274
)
$
(16,719
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,069
837
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
19
—
Stock-based compensation
2,064
1,511
Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt
—
185
Non-cash interest expense
286
188
Compensation expense related to vesting of common stock to
GLOBALFOUNDRIES
709
1,224
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,876
)
(527
)
Inventory
309
(2,628
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
154
320
Other assets
—
(11
)
Accounts payable
(140
)
(333
)
Accrued liabilities
4,840
1,109
Deferred income on shipments to distributors
—
323
Shipping term reversal
(39
)
—
Net cash used in operating activities
(6,879
)
(14,521
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,513
)
(2,170
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,513
)
(2,170
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
24,524
—
Proceeds from debt
1,000
12,000
Payments on debt
(1,000
)
(8,356
)
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
(49
)
Payments on capital lease obligation
(8
)
(7
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of shares in
employee stock purchase plan
2,364
1,218
Net cash provided by financing activities
26,880
4,806
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
18,488
(11,885
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,950
29,727
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
31,438
$
17,842
Supplementary cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
370
$
396
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment in accounts payable
$
183
$
764
Issuance of warrants with debt
$
43
$
—
