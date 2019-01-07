Next generation product family expands portfolio of non-volatile

persistent memory solutions.

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading

developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today

announces that it commenced shipment of pre-production customer samples

of its 28 nm 1-Gigabit (Gb) Spin Torque Transfer Magnetoresistive Random

Access Memory (STT-MRAM) product in December 2018. This achievement

follows Everspin’s successful commercialization of its 40 nm 256 Mb

STT-MRAM and builds upon months of close work with customers and

manufacturing partners to mature this product technology. These are the

world’s first 1 Gb STT-MRAM parts that meet customer specifications for

endurance, performance and reliability in persistent write buffer

applications.

Everpin’s STT-MRAM devices enable enterprise infrastructure providers to

increase the reliability and performance of systems where high

performance data persistence is critical by delivering protection

against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries.

“Our team is proud to reach this significant milestone of shipping

pre-production 1 Gb parts, further establishing STT-MRAM’s presence in

the memory product landscape. It represents years of Everspin focus on

driving the MRAM revolution and is a testament to our strong partnership

with GLOBALFOUNDRIES,” said Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO.

“We now look forward to working with customers to bring the next

generation of STT-MRAM-enabled products to market.”

Everspin’s 1 Gb product family includes both 8-bit and 16-bit DDR4

compatible (ST-DDR4) interface versions of the device and are available

in a similar BGA package to Everspin’s existing portfolio of 256 Mb

parts, providing a fourfold increase in density in the same physical

space. Production ramp for the 1 Gb products is scheduled to begin in

the second half of 2019.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the

worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of

Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data

persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving

applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation

markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation

of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future

events involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results

or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the

forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to; the

anticipated market adoption of Everspin’s products and technology at the

rate Everspin expects; the ability for Everspin to expand the markets

Everspin addresses at the rate it expects; the risk that unexpected

technical difficulties may develop in the final stages of development or

production of its products, or when Everspin’s customers may ship in

volume. Readers are advised that they should not place undue reliance on

these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors

included in Everspin’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission on August 9, 2018, under the caption “Risk Factors.”

Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin

disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking

statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

Contacts

Everspin Contacts:

Gary Malmberg – Everspin Technologies

480-347-1104 gary.malmberg@everspin.com

Charlie

Rubin - Story Public Relations 510-908-3356 charlie@storypr.com

Leanne

K. Sievers - Shelton Group Investor Relations 949-224-3874 sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

