Memory and storage industry executive brings expanded OEM and Channel
expertise to lead Everspin’s sales efforts
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,
announced that Troy Winslow will be joining the company as the Vice
President of Global Sales starting March 18, 2019.
Winslow was Vice President of Worldwide System Sales for Microsemi, a
subsidiary of Microchip Technologies. During his tenure at Microsemi, he
grew sales revenues from high performance server storage solutions into
a broad enterprise customer base through his management of a worldwide
direct sales team and channel partners. Additionally, Winslow managed
the worldwide sales team through multiple acquisitions including
Microchip as well as PMC-Sierra. At PMC-Sierra, Winslow was the Senior
Director of Product Marketing and Channel Support where he focused on
the needs of channel partners.
Prior to joining PMC-Sierra, Winslow served more than 16 years at Intel
in various management positions, predominantly in multiple flash memory
component and solid-state drive (SSD) businesses. In the capacity of
Global Director of Sales for SSDs and NAND flash, he helped grow annual
SSD revenues to $2 billion. Previously, he served as Director of Sales
of the Online Sales Group, a ground-up sales growth initiative that
continues to grow in revenue today. Prior to that, Winslow served
customers in a variety of Marketing positions in NAND and NOR Flash
components as well as XScale embedded processors gaining valuable
experience in industrial, embedded and storage markets.
Troy holds a B.S. degree in Managerial Economics from the University of
California Davis and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the
University of California Berkeley.
“Troy brings passionate team leadership and deeply relevant experience
in driving customer adoption and sales growth of disruptive memory and
storage technologies through a variety of sales channels,” said Kevin
Conley, President and CEO of Everspin. “Adding Troy to our team will be
a key to growing Everspin’s business and enhancing the valued
relationships we have with our customers. We are excited to have him
join us on our mission to take MRAM to the next level.”
