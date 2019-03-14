Memory and storage industry executive brings expanded OEM and Channel

expertise to lead Everspin’s sales efforts

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,

announced that Troy Winslow will be joining the company as the Vice

President of Global Sales starting March 18, 2019.

Winslow was Vice President of Worldwide System Sales for Microsemi, a

subsidiary of Microchip Technologies. During his tenure at Microsemi, he

grew sales revenues from high performance server storage solutions into

a broad enterprise customer base through his management of a worldwide

direct sales team and channel partners. Additionally, Winslow managed

the worldwide sales team through multiple acquisitions including

Microchip as well as PMC-Sierra. At PMC-Sierra, Winslow was the Senior

Director of Product Marketing and Channel Support where he focused on

the needs of channel partners.

Prior to joining PMC-Sierra, Winslow served more than 16 years at Intel

in various management positions, predominantly in multiple flash memory

component and solid-state drive (SSD) businesses. In the capacity of

Global Director of Sales for SSDs and NAND flash, he helped grow annual

SSD revenues to $2 billion. Previously, he served as Director of Sales

of the Online Sales Group, a ground-up sales growth initiative that

continues to grow in revenue today. Prior to that, Winslow served

customers in a variety of Marketing positions in NAND and NOR Flash

components as well as XScale embedded processors gaining valuable

experience in industrial, embedded and storage markets.

Troy holds a B.S. degree in Managerial Economics from the University of

California Davis and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the

University of California Berkeley.

“Troy brings passionate team leadership and deeply relevant experience

in driving customer adoption and sales growth of disruptive memory and

storage technologies through a variety of sales channels,” said Kevin

Conley, President and CEO of Everspin. “Adding Troy to our team will be

a key to growing Everspin’s business and enhancing the valued

relationships we have with our customers. We are excited to have him

join us on our mission to take MRAM to the next level.”

Contacts

Leanne K. Sievers, President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T:

949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles