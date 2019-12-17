Everspin Technologies Appoints Yong Kim as Vice President of Product Development

Memory industry executive brings design and development expertise to lead Everspin’s product development efforts
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRAM #MRAM--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), announced that Yong Kim has joined the company as Vice President of Product Development. Starting this week, he will be responsible for all product design engineering for the company. Mr. Kim replaces Thomas Andre who is leaving the company to pursue other interests.
Kim is a 27-year veteran of the semiconductor industry and comes to Everspin most recently from Cypress Semiconductor where he was Vice President of Design leading worldwide development of 3D NAND products. Kim also spent several years at Spansion and AMD prior to Spansion’s acquisition by Cypress.
Kim holds a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Santa Clara University and a bachelor’s degree, also in Electrical Engineering, from Oregon State University.
“Yong brings world-class memory development leadership to our engineering team’s strong technical capabilities. His decades of experience leading a variety of non-volatile memory development efforts will be of great value to Everspin as we pursue our long-term roadmap based on our award-winning STT-MRAM technology,” said Kevin Conley, President and CEO of Everspin. “Yong has already been consulting with our development team for a few months prior to this transition. His insights were remarkable and will help lead us in developing, productizing and accelerating our time-to-market for these products.”
Everspin would like to thank Tom Andre for his many significant contributions during his time with the company and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.
