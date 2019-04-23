CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,
will review its first quarter 2019 financial results after market close
on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Jeff
Winzeler, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to
discuss the Company’s financial results.
Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call
using the following information:
Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Conference
Call Number: 1-844-889-7788
International Call Number: +1-661-378-9932
Pass
code: 1435658
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available
approximately two hours after the conference call until May 15, 2019 at
midnight Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing
1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 1435658. International callers
should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.
Additionally, the call will be available as a live and archived webcast
on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of
Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data
persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving
applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation
markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation
of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
Contacts
Leanne K. Sievers, President
Shelton Group Investor Relations
T:
949-224-3874