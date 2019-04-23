CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,

will review its first quarter 2019 financial results after market close

on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Jeff

Winzeler, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to

discuss the Company’s financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call

using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference

Call Number: 1-844-889-7788

International Call Number: +1-661-378-9932

Pass

code: 1435658

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available

approximately two hours after the conference call until May 15, 2019 at

midnight Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing

1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 1435658. International callers

should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

Additionally, the call will be available as a live and archived webcast

on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the

worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of

Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data

persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving

applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation

markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation

of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Contacts

Leanne K. Sievers, President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T:

949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

