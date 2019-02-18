CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading

developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), will review

its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results after market

close on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and

Jeff Winzeler, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call

using the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Time

Conference Call Number: 1-844-889-7788

International

Call Number: +1-661-378-9932

Pass code: 2959487

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available

approximately two hours after the conference call until Thursday, March

21, 2019 at midnight Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing

1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 2959487. International callers

should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

Additionally, the call will be available as a live and archived webcast

on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the

worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of

Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data

persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving

applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation

markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation

of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Contacts

Everspin Investor Relations Contact:

Leanne K. Sievers

President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T: 949-224-3874

E:

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Everspin Public Relations Contact:

Charlie Rubin

Story

Public Relations

T: 510-908-3356

E: charlie@storypr.com

