CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading
developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), will review
its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results after market
close on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and
Jeff Winzeler, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.
Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call
using the following information:
Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Time
Conference Call Number: 1-844-889-7788
International
Call Number: +1-661-378-9932
Pass code: 2959487
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available
approximately two hours after the conference call until Thursday, March
21, 2019 at midnight Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing
1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 2959487. International callers
should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.
Additionally, the call will be available as a live and archived webcast
on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of
Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data
persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving
applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation
markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation
of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
Contacts
Everspin Investor Relations Contact:
Leanne K. Sievers
President
Shelton Group Investor Relations
T: 949-224-3874
E:
Everspin Public Relations Contact:
Charlie Rubin
Story
Public Relations
T: 510-908-3356