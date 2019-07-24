CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.
Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:
Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Conference Call Number: 1-844-889-7788
International Call Number: +1-661-378-9932
Pass code: 7869239
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call until August 14, 2019 at midnight Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 7869239. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Additionally, the call will be available as a live and archived webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
