CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Jeff Winzeler, CFO, will participate at the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference to be held at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel in New York, NY. Mr. Winzeler will be available to meet with investors throughout the day on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with management should contact their Craig-Hallum representative.
Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on www.everspin.com.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
