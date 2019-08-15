CHANDLER, Ariz--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Kevin Conley, President and CEO will participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit to be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Chicago, IL. Mr. Conley will be available to meet with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with management should contact their Jefferies representative.
Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on www.everspin.com.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
