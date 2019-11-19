CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Jeff Winzeler, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Conference to be held at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Mr. Winzeler will be available to meet with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Benchmark Company representative or email: events@benchmarkcompany.com.
Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on www.everspin.com.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
