Everspin to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Updated

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Daniel Berenbaum, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:



  • Craig-Hallum Virtual Alpha-Select Virtual Conference on November 17th, 2020


  • Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on November 18th, 2020


  • Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Begins Conference on December 15th, 2020


  • 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit on December 16th, 2020


  • 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11th through 15th, 2021

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact a representative of the respective firm or Everspin’s investor relations.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Daniel Berenbaum, CFO

T: 480-347-1099

E: daniel.berenbaum@everspin.com

