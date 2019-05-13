CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,
today announced Jeff Winzeler, CFO, will present at the B. Riley FBR
Institutional Investor Conference to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
in Beverly Hills, CA. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday,
May 22nd at 8:00 a.m. PT and will be available throughout the
day to meet with investors attending the conference.
Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with
management should contact their B. Riley FBR representative or send an
email to conferences@brileyfbr.com.
A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation
will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the
Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.
Copies of any presentation materials will also be made available on the
Company’s website.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of
Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data
persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving
applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation
markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation
of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
