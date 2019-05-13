CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM,

today announced Jeff Winzeler, CFO, will present at the B. Riley FBR

Institutional Investor Conference to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

in Beverly Hills, CA. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday,

May 22nd at 8:00 a.m. PT and will be available throughout the

day to meet with investors attending the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with

management should contact their B. Riley FBR representative or send an

email to conferences@brileyfbr.com.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation

will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the

Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

Copies of any presentation materials will also be made available on the

Company’s website.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the

worldwide leader in the design, volume production and distribution of

Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data

persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving

applications across the data center, industrial, and transportation

markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation

of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Contacts

Everspin Investor Relations Contact:

Leanne K. Sievers,

949-224-3874

President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles